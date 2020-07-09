Video of Pakistani Politician Throwing Headphones at Minister in National Assembly Goes Viral

A video of an opposition Pakistani politician apparently aiming to hit a minister by hurling her headphones at him has gone viral on social media.
Shazia Soomro of the Pakistan Peoples Party threw the listening devices while Pakistan's federal minister Murad Saeed was reading out the confession of Lyari gang war kingpin Uzair Baloch.
The headphones, thankfully, missed their target.
PPP’s Shazia Soomro throws headphones at PTI's Murad Saeed in the national assembly. Apparently, she missed the target. 🤷🏻♀️ pic.twitter.com/5K8un8CDGm— Naila Inayat नायला इनायत (@nailainayat) July 9, 2020
According to reports, Saeed had delivered a speech on the joint investigation team’s report related to criminal gang war leader Baloch, which among other things also shed light on Baloch’s links with the opposition Pakistan Peoples Party.
All comments
Show new comments (0)