DilBechara: Fans Get Teary-Eyed on Release of Deceased B-Wood Actor Sushant's Last Movie Trailer

New Delhi (Sputnik): Charming Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who was gradually making his name among the "self-made" artists in the film industry, committed suicide last month while battling depression. The 'Kai Po Che' star's death triggered a nationwide debate about nepotism in the movie industry.

The twitterati gave a teary-eyed welcome to deceased Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's movie trailer Dil Bechara - the 34-year-old actor's last project which is a remake of the Hollywood flick 'The Fault in Our Stars'. The movie is set for release on digital Disney Hotstar on 24 July.

Soon after its release, the trailer garnered over 400,000 views with 1.3 million likes. The movie starring Sushant as protagonist, along with debutante Sanjana Sanghi, is about two youngsters battling cancer and falling in love.

It's been an emotional moment for fans who have been grieving the loss of the promising actor. While some say that the trailer makes them feel like "he was never gone", other are calling it a "chance to bid him a proper and final goodbye".

​The fans are urging people to help the trailer garner maximum likes and views and to watch the movie in memory of the late actor.

Fans had previously urged distributors to release his movie in theaters, saying it would be the last time to see their beloved actor on the silver screen. However, theaters continue to remain close due to the pandemic.

Leaving behind millions of fan in grief, the actor committed suicide last month in his flat in Mumbai.

His death sparked a heated debate on nepotism. Several Bollywood biggies such as superstar Salman Khan, actress Alia Bhatt and Director Karan Johar, known for launching "star kids", are now facing a backlash.

Sushant's brother-in-law Vishal Kirti launched a platform called 'Nepometre' to rate Indian movies in terms of how nepotistic they are.

Meanwhile, Sushant's family has decided to convert Sushant's childhood home in Bihar into a museum for Sushant's fans. The house will have all the accessories of the late actor, including his professional telescope worth $7,371 (INR 550,000). The actor had a huge interest in both physics and astronomy.