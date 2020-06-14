Young Bollywood Actor Sushant Singh Rajput Reportedly Commits Suicide in Mumbai

New Delhi (Sputnik): Bollywood, the biggest entertainment industry in India, has been under a dark clouds over the last few months, after losing iconic veteran artists, including Irrfan Khan, Rishi Kapoor, and Wajid Khan, to various diseases.

Sushant Singh Rajput, a 34-year-old actor who starred in such acclaimed films as "Dhoni - The Untold Story' and "Koi Po Che', reportedly committed suicide in his apartment in Mumbai on Sunday.

Police in Mumbai confirmed the death of Sushant, saying he was found hanging at his residence in Bandra, and suspect it was suicide. A possible motive behind the alleged suicide is yet to be determined.

In his last Instagram post, Sushant remembered his mother and shared a heartfelt, cryptic caption: "negotiating between the two..."

He was reportedly partying with his friends in his apartment last night before supposedly committing suicide. The door to his room had to be broken down after he hadn't been seen for hours. Several local media outlets speculate that he had been suffering from depression.

Several days ago, his manager Disha Salyan died after falling from the 14th floor of her apartment. Media outlets and police suspect that the 28-year-old celebrity manager also killed himself.

Sushant, who kicked off his career with a TV series, ventured into Bollywood with his successful film Kai Po Che, based on the book by Chetan Bhagat. The star gradually shot to fame with films like Dhoni - The Untold Story, Shuddh Desi Romance, Kedarnath and Chhichhore.