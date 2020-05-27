Twitterati Flip Out Over Karntaka Chief's Decision to Reopen Places of Worship Amid Pandemic

New Delhi (Sputnik): India has been witnessing a sharp spike in the number of COVID-19 cases despite a strict lockdown which has seen all places of worship in the country shut for the past 60 days.

The chief of Karnataka state, BS Yediyurappa, said on Wednesday that the state would allow the reopening of all places of worship from 1 June, when lockdown 4.0 is scheduled to be lifted. The BJP-led state government is the first in the country to announce such a move.

We are going to open temples, mosques and churches in the state after May 31st: Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa

​The announcement to open all places of worships comes after the state chief drew flak for reopening only temples in the state, a decision which was taken on Tuesday after Yediyurappa held a meeting with the minister for religious and charitable trusts Kota Srinivas Poojary.

Memes and strong reactions are circulating on Twitter over the decision, which netizens claim would break social distancing rules. While some are calling it a "bad decision" for which the government should be ready to face the consequences, others are calling the chief minister a "guy gone crazy".

Don't make fool out of yourselves in order to make others call you as the first one to do it. Be ready to face the consequences. — A 🔥 Brahman 🇮🇳 (@anonymous09014) May 27, 2020

​One twitter user claimed that the decision would backfire since religious places are mostly visited by older people.

"Risking their lives! People use their hands for ringing temple bell when they enter ...govt is coming under pressure from such places due to their shrinking donations," he said.

Great open everything let all people die and you all vvip enjoy your luxurious life with vvip treatment #icantbreathe #Covid_19 #mediascum — Tejas Dattani (@DattaniTejas) May 27, 2020

Look at the bright side, all the stupidly over-religious people and people don't know how look after themselves are gonna die. Cleansing India of idiocy. Yediyurappa thinking two steps ahead. pic.twitter.com/EbY8mJISxs — Imy Hanako (@GG_s0nic) May 27, 2020

Corona Right now pic.twitter.com/pSHTASycLR — Papavar sominiferum 🤡 (@MyFoot1234) May 27, 2020

​There was also a section that lauded the state government's decision and congratulated him for such a move.

He's one of the very few CMs who has managed the crisis effectively and proactively. Also kudos to @mla_sudhakar — Dr Drake Ramoray (@Wannabevidhayak) May 27, 2020

What's the problem? We are well even running trains, allowing markets to open & anyway we have to return to normalcy. They won't allow big events in temples/mosques, just normal prayers ensuring distancing. — Toxic Master (@theToxicMaster) May 27, 2020

​According to the state government, a standard operating protocol will soon be released which the religious authorities will have to abide once temples reopen.

Karnataka is witnessing a spike in the number of cases, with nearly 100 people testing positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday. There are 2,283 confirmed cases in the southern state which has so far registered 44 deaths. India's total tally of active cases stands at 83,004 with 4,337 deaths.