India’s Karnataka State Chief Donates A Year’s Salary For COVID-19 Relief

New Delhi (Sputnik): India is witnessing a spike in confirmed coronavirus cases leading to efforts from all state governments to contain the outbreak which has already claimed 38 lives in the country.

India’s Karnataka State Chief B.S. Yediyurappa on Wednesday announced that he would donate a year’s salary to the State’s COVID-19 relief fund. His annual salary amounts to approximately $34,800.

Taking to his Twitter account, the state chief announced:” It is a very difficult time that we are all going through. And it is important that we fight this epidemic together. Personally, I am donating my one year's salary to the #CMRF Covid19. I request you all to contribute, however small, and help #Karnataka fight #Corona."

The southern state of Karnataka currently has 101 confirmed cases of coronavirus and has reported three deaths.

Meanwhile, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi last Saturday announced a special Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (CARES) and requested people from all walks of life to donate.

Salary Cuts

State governments such as Telangana and Maharashtra have announced a cut in the salaries of ministers and other elected representatives, including the state chief.

While Maharashtra has cut salaries by 60 percent, Telangana has proposed a 75 percent cut to pay of the state chief and government ministers.

As the situation worsens in India, the government says that community transmission hasn’t yet started in India. The country is currently under a 21-day lockdown announced by Prime Minister Modi on 24 March.