'Good Samaritan': Bollywood Star Shah Rukh Khan Gives 25,000 PPE Kits to Medical Workers in Lockdown

Setting an example as a good samaritan, Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan has now provided 25,000 personal protective equipment (PPE) kits to the Maharashtra government for frontline medical workers.
He revealed this latest move in a social media post while replying to Rajesh Tope, the Minister for Public Health and Family Welfare from the government of Maharashtra.
“Thank you sir for all your help to source the kits. We are all together in this endeavour to protect ourselves and humanity. Glad to be of service. May your family & team be safe and healthy", the actor posted in a reply to Tope.
In his Twitter message, the minister posted: “Many thanks Mr Shah Rukh Khan for your kind contribution of 25,000 PPE kits. This will go a long way in supporting our fight against COVID19 & protecting our frontline medical care team @iamsrk @MeerFoundation @CMOMaharashtra".
Thank you sir for all your help to source the kits. We are all together in this endeavour to protect ourselves and humanity. Glad to be of service. May your family & team be safe and healthy. https://t.co/DPAc7ROh7i— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 13, 2020
Shah Rukh’s effort was appreciated a lot by social media users, who said he has become a role model for every celebrity thanks to his humanitarian work:
Thank you so much SRK. Your humanitarian works would has set gold standard and has set a model for every celebrity out there on how to actually do good deed without thinking of PR.
The number of COVID-19 cases has crossed the 10,000 mark in India, which has been under a nationwide lockdown since 25 March. So far the disease has taken the lives of 339 people in the country, while 1,036 patients have been cured/discharged.
