Bollywood Producer Karim Morani’s Older Daughter Also Tests Positive for COVID-19

New Delhi (Sputnik): Shaza, the younger daughter of Bollywood producer Karim Morani tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Monday (6 April). The latter was associated with actor Shah Rukh Khan films “Chennai Express” and “Ra.One”.

After younger daughter Shaza, Bollywood producer Karim Morani’s older daughter, actress Zoa Morani has also tested positive for the novel coronavirus, according to family sources. Zoa had returned from Rajasthan around mid-March.

“She had tested today for COVID-19 and her results came positive by evening. She is in Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, whereas Shaza is under medication at Nanavati (Hospital). Shaza will be tested again after two days. As of now, the immediate family are also getting tested. They are all under quarantine", a source told Indian news agency PTI.

On Monday, Karim revealed that both his daughters were under observation and that one had been admitted to Mumbai’s Nanavati Hospital.

Zoa is the third from Bollywood to test positive for COVID-19. Before her younger sister, singer Kanika Kapoor, who returned from London also tested positive for the viral infection.

The total number of positive cases in India has risen to 4,281 (including 66 foreign nationals). The pandemic has taken the lives of 111 in the country as per data by the Federal Ministry of Health & Family Welfare.