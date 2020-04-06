After Singer Kanika Kapoor, Another Name from Bollywood 'Tests Positive for COVID-19'

New Delhi (Sputnik): Singer Kanika Kapoor shook Bollywood when she became the first victim from tinsel town to test positive for COVID-19 after returning from London last month. Many social media users blamed her for hiding her travel history from authorities and attending many social gatherings while already infected.

After singer Kanika Kapoor, Bollywood's first victim of COVID-19, the younger daughter of producer Karim Morani, who was associated with actor Shah Rukh Khan's “Chennai Express” and “Ra.One.”, has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, as claimed by a report in SpotboyE.

Shaza is currently at Mumbai’s Nanavati Hospital and the entire family is in self-isolation at their Juhu residence in the city.

View this post on Instagram Mood... ➡️ reality 🤯 A post shared by Shaza Morani (@shazamorani) on Aug 13, 2019 at 4:27am PDT

“The entire Morani house is under lockdown. There are 9 people living in that building. All will be tested tomorrow. We shall take all steps to be extremely co-operative with them", BMC Corporator Renu Hansraj told the publication.

However as per a text message that has been sent by the producer to his loved ones, “My daughter Shaza has not mingled with any foreign travellers and had no COVID symptoms at all. It is my duty to inform you as we are law-abiding citizens. We are admitting her in Nanavati Hospital to be kept under isolation. The municipal authorities will be here, tomorrow, at 10:30 pm".

Some 4,067 COVID-19 cases have been reported in India, with 693 new cases in the last 24 hours alone. The disease has taken the lives of 109 people so far, according to the federal Health and Family Welfare Ministry.