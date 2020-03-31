Bollywood Filmmaker Questions Using Many Test Kits on COVID-19 Positive Singer, Netizens Agree

New Delhi (Sputnik): Kanika Kapoor was the first case from tinsel town to test positive for COVID-19. She has been tested five times so far, with the latest report again showing her positive.

Bollywood Singer Kanika Kapoor, who has tested positive for COVID-19, is currently undergoing treatment in her home state Lucknow, where the fifth test on her was conducted on Tuesday to check her health update. However, this didn’t go do well with filmmaker Kunal Kohli.

In a social media post, the filmmaker questioned “Why is one person being tested so many times when there is a paucity of test kits?"

Why is one person being tested so many times when there is a paucity of test kits? While one wishes her a speedy recovery? Using so many test kits on one person just doesn’t make sense. https://t.co/mLB9QG99wB — kunal kohli (@kunalkohli) March 31, 2020

​Seems Netizens also couldn’t understand the need for it.

absolutely right. — Nitish Roy (@nitishroy) March 31, 2020

​However some social media users clarified that it is a norm to test a COVID-19 positive person every 48 hours. She is undergoing treatment at the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS) in Lucknow city.

Thought you would be aware enough. Multiple testing is a norm before releasing a patient. Only when 2 or 3 consecutive tests are found negative, then only a patient can be released from isolation. — Ashwani Mishra (@Ashwani3985) March 31, 2020

It's protocol to retest if once positive and no symptoms. That test has to be negative twice over next 24-48 hours to be confirmed free of Covid. So it's not just a rich man's game unfortunately it's also protocol. — Abhijit Shah (@abhiani1512) March 31, 2020

On Monday, the “Baby Doll” singer wrote a heartfelt post on Instagram reassuring her fans that she is "fine"