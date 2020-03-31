Register
08:04 GMT31 March 2020
    Priyanka Chopra

    No Amount is Too Small: Priyanka, Nick Donate to Indian PM’s COVID-19 Relief Fund, UNICEF 

    India
    New Delhi (Sputnik): Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier created a special fund called the Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM-CARES), a public charitable trust that helps in emergency situations like the present coronavirus outbreak.

    Several Bollywood celebrities have come forward to support Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s initiative – PM-CARES to fund various initiatives to deal with the coronavirus in the country. Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra and her American husband Nick Jonas are the latest to chip in.  

    Taking to her Instagram, Priyanka said she and her husband Nick Jonas feel there were many people around the world who need “their support” hence it was important for them as a couple to donate to organisations that are “helping low income and homeless families, helping doctors and first responders, feeding children".

    “They need your support too, and we would implore you to donate. No amount is too small, even if it’s $1. Together, we can make a difference", Priyanka said in a post.

    The world needs our help more than ever. These organizations are doing amazing work by helping those impacted by #Covid19. They are feeding the hungry (including children out of school), supporting doctors and first responders, helping low income and homeless communities, and supporting our colleagues in the entertainment industry. Nick and I have already donated to these charities: @unicef, @feedingamerica, @goonj, @doctorswithoutborders, @nokidhungry, @give_india, and @sagaftra, #IAHV, @friends_of_aseema, and #PMCares Fund. Thank you for everything you are doing. They need your support too, and we would implore you to donate as well. I have linked to each org with a swipe up in my stories...no donation is too small. Together we can help the world beat this. ❤️ @nickjonas

    She even pledged to help those who lost their jobs in the entertainment industry because of film shoots grinding to a halt amidst a three-week countrywide lockdown.

    The current lockdown, announced by Modi, will continue until 14 April as a step to contain the spread of COVID-19 that has so far taken the lives of 32 people in India. There were 1,251 active cases as of Tuesday, according to data released by the federal Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. 

    Bollywood actors Akshay Kumar, Anushka Sharma, and Kartik Aaryan as well as several actors from the South Indian film industry too have announced their support for the prime minister's relief fund.  

    Votre message a été envoyé!
