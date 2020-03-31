Popular Singer Atif Aslam Praises Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan for His Handling of COVID-19

New Delhi (Sputnik): Pakistan has recorded 1,872 cases of the coronavirus, while 25 people have died so far due to the disease. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan has ruled out a complete lockdown, but admitted that local transmission was increasing.

Atif Aslam, a Pakistani citizen who has made several Bollywood songs, including “Tera Honay Laga Hun”, “Tu Jane Na”, and “Pehli Nazar Mein”, has some good words for Prime Minister Imran Khan for his actions to contain the coronavirus.

In an Instagram post, the singer said, “the steps our respected Prime Minister Imran Khan is taking during this extremely difficult time are appreciable on every level”.

Aslam even asked his fans to follow all instructions of the government and volunteer to help their fellow countrymen in every way they can.

Imran Khan has addressed the nation three times since the outbreak of the coronavirus in Pakistan.

Khan also made a jibe at his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi for announcing a 21-day lockdown. He said that due to lockdown, people were on the roads in India.

Meanwhile, Pakistan has decided to seal its borders with Iran, Afghanistan, and India for two more weeks due to the coronavirus pandemic.