Popular Singer Atif Aslam Praises Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan for His Handling of COVID-19

Atif Aslam, a Pakistani citizen who has made several Bollywood songs, including “Tera Honay Laga Hun”, “Tu Jane Na”, and “Pehli Nazar Mein”, has some good words for Prime Minister Imran Khan for his actions to contain the coronavirus.
In an Instagram post, the singer said, “the steps our respected Prime Minister Imran Khan is taking during this extremely difficult time are appreciable on every level”.
Aslam even asked his fans to follow all instructions of the government and volunteer to help their fellow countrymen in every way they can.
View this post on Instagram
The steps our respected Prime Minister Imran Khan is taking during this extremely difficult time are appreciable on every level. Please follow all the instructions of the government and let's volunteer to help our fellow countrymen in every way that we can. #safehands #stayathome #togetherathome #coronavirus #pandemicdisease #atifaslam #aadee #pakistan #primeminister #imrankhan
Imran Khan has addressed the nation three times since the outbreak of the coronavirus in Pakistan.
Khan also made a jibe at his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi for announcing a 21-day lockdown. He said that due to lockdown, people were on the roads in India.
Meanwhile, Pakistan has decided to seal its borders with Iran, Afghanistan, and India for two more weeks due to the coronavirus pandemic.
All comments
Show new comments (0)