Ivanka Trump Praises Indian-Owned Hotel Chain OYO for Providing Free Stays to US Health Workers

New Delhi (Sputnik): Indian hotel chain OYO, world’s third largest hospitality chain, is offering free stays to doctors, nurses and other medical first responders who are helping in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

US President Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka Trump has lauded Indian hotel chain OYO for offering free accommodation to health workers fighting the spread of coronavirus in the US.

OYO Hotels are offering free stays to our amazing medical professionals and first responders fighting this virus on the frontlines.



These kinds of impactful acts of benevolence are what help keep this Nation and our world #TogetherApart.

https://t.co/Ka4liIyHyg — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) March 24, 2020

​Said OYO: “Beginning March 24, medical first responders will receive free accommodations at any OYO Hotel in the United States so they can sleep, shower or just get off their feet and recharge”.

“To all the medical personnel fighting this disease on the front lines, we welcome you and we can't be grateful enough,” it said.

The health workers can call (+1) 628-213-7020 (code: OYO4FIRSTRESPONDERS) to get their reservation for the nearest OYO and with valid active First Responder identification, all the costs will be covered by OYO Hotels.

OYO CEO Ritesh Agarwal thanked Ivanka for her appreciation in a Twitter post.

Thank you @IvankaTrump. Medical first responders are working tirelessly for us. In these tough times, @oyorooms along with our hotel partners & OYOpreneurs want to do the right thing. We stand #TogetherApart to assist our frontliners against #coronavirus.https://t.co/ZQeBVC0Hg5 — Ritesh Agarwal (@riteshagar) March 24, 2020

​As many as 55,000 people in the United States have tested positive for COVID-19 and almost 800 have died, according to Johns Hopkins University.

There is some speculation that the US could be the next epicenter of the pandemic.