Donald Trump, Coronavirus Task Force Hold Press Briefing on COVID-19 Pandemic - Video

The number of COVID-19 cases in the United States has reached 13,680, with 200 people having died of the disease, John Hopkins University said, providing figures as of 00:30 GMT on 20 March.

US President Donald Trump is holding a press briefing in Washington, DC on the COVID-19 pandemic.

The state of Washington is the worst-hit US region, where 74 people have died as a result of COVID-19. The highest number of cases by borough in New York City was registered in Brooklyn, where 1,030 people have contracted the virus, while there are 980 cases in Queens, 976 in Manhattan, 463 in the Bronx, and 165 in Staten Island.

According to Johns Hopkins University, more than 246,000 cases of the COVID-19 infection have been confirmed globally, while the number of fatalities has now eclipsed 10,000. More than 86,000 people have recovered from the disease.

