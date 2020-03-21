Register
10:38 GMT21 March 2020
    White House senior adviser Ivanka Trump, left, arrives with Google CEO Sundar Pichai for a round table discussion at El Centro College in Dallas, Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019

    Internet Aboil as Ivanka Trump Goes Back to WH After Reportedly Testing Negative for COVID-19

    by
    111
    The White House senior adviser and POTUS’ eldest daughter recently came into contact with at least two coronavirus-infected officials, and has since taken the test despite showing no visible signs of the infection.

    First Daughter Ivanka Trump returned to work at the White House on Friday after receiving "clear results" on her coronavirus test, an unnamed senior administration official shared with CNN.

    “Over the last week, adviser to the President Ivanka Trump has followed social distancing best practices at her home", the official said, before continuing:

    “At the advisement of her doctors, due to lack of symptoms and consistently healthy physician checks, Adviser Trump will be working from the White House today".

    Despite showing no symptoms, she took the diagnosis test late last week and has hitherto worked from home, reportedly making urgent calls to administration and business executives, including from Goldman Sachs and Mastercard, to discuss the coronavirus response. On Friday, she attended Donald Trump’s meeting with small business representatives and a daily briefing on the coronavirus outbreak, the source specified.

    On 5 March, Ivanka was present at a meeting with an Australian official, Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton, who later tested positive for the disease. Also, she is known to have been at a Mar-a-Lago event last weekend, attended among others by a Brazilian delegation member, who later went down with COVID-19.

    The presidential adviser’s part in coronavirus response meetings quickly landed in netizens’ crosshairs, with many opting for quite a bit of sarcasm:

    "I pour the clear water into the blue water and then I pour the light blue water into the red water. Science is fun!”, another pictured Ivanka exclaiming.

    “Why was she even tested? Did she have symptoms? Why was a test so readily available to her when she didn't have symptoms? Wait, she didn't have symptoms, she had $$$", another fumed. Many echoed the stance:

    "Aliens are immune", a third joked in reference to the testing, and another opted for a similar remark:

    “So, smiling sociopaths are immune, huh? Good to know".

    Many, meanwhile, referenced the federal aid programme that promises funds to the nation to ease the coronavirus-related economic repercussions:

    One illustrated how citizens are facing shortages in supermarket stock supplies, challenging Ivanka: “What will you do?”

    “Send thoughts and prayers…of course", some netizen responded in the thread.

    Another posed a more straightforward question:

    “Why don’t you start donating those amounts you have profited ever since Donald Trump took over as the president and return it to Americans?” the netizen tweeted noting that on the one hand, “you have been importing from China", and on the other, recalling Trump’s words about the “Chinese virus".

    Ivanka’s return comes as more people in the president's inner circle have set up home offices due to coronavirus concerns, including acting Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney and White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham.

    According to worldometrics.info statistics, the US has so far seen 19,773 coronavirus cases, with the death toll currently at 275. Measures are being taken across the board to curb the spread of the infection, with countries like Italy and France, which have become epicentres of the outbreak, closing their borders and locking down a number of cities.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
