Ex-Porn Star Sunny Leone Flaunts Her Sexy Side to Cheer Up Those 'Bored at Home' Amid Coronavirus

New Delhi (Sputnik): Canadian-born woman Sunny Leone has gone a long way from being a porn star to becoming a renowned Bollywood actress and the most-searched for female celebrity on Yahoo Search in India, sidelining such movie stars as Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone.

With the world maintaining social distancing and keeping themselves indoors as much as possible due to the COVID-19 pandemic, porn star-turned-Bollywood actress Sunny Leone is giving a treat to her fans through social media.

In one of her latest posts on Instagram, she reached out teasingly to those who were bored being home bound over the coronavirus and shared a photo, flaunting her sexy curves in a backless floorlength gown, with the caption “Home? Bored? It's okay to stare”.

View this post on Instagram Home? Bored? It's ok to stare !!!😜 A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone) on Mar 14, 2020 at 11:01pm PDT

Netizens flooded the comments section with remarks such as, “staring hard”, "you're a goddes", and “hot” .

Sunny made her Bollywood debut in the erotic thriller “Jism 2” in 2012. Seven years later she emerged as the most-searched female celebrity on Yahoo Search in India, pushing aside other famous actresses such as Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone.

With the World Health Organisation declaring the coronavirus a pandemic, India has also put restrictions on public gatherings. On Monday (16 March), the federal government declared a holiday for schools, universities, gyms, museums, cultural and social centres, swimming pools, and theatres.

A high-level ministerial panel has also advised private sector organisations to allow employees to work from home, wherever feasible.

India has also made it compulsory for passengers coming from or transiting through UAE, Qatar, Oman, and Kuwait to be put under compulsory quarantine for a minimum of 14 days starting Wednesday, 18 March.

Passengers from the European Union, the EU Free Trade Association, Turkey, and UK has been prohibited. Airlines have been asked not to allow any passengers from these countries to board flights These measures will remain in force until 31 March.

As of Tuesday, there are 125 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in India, according to the federal Health and Family Welfare Ministry.