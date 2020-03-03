Netizens Agog as Porn Star-Turned-Bollywood Actress Sunny Leone Calls Herself 'Mrs India'

New Delhi (Sputnik): Canadian-born Sunny Leone, originally named Karenjit Kaur Vohra, made her successful transformation from being a porn star to acting in Bollywood movies with the erotic thriller “Jism 2” in 2012.

Sunny Leone, a former porn star who is now a popular Bollywood actress, is very much active on social media. In one of her Instagram posts, she can be seen engaging in hilarious antics, and tags herself as “Mrs India”.

In the video, Sunny is holding a hula hoop – that makes her 'invisible' and captions it as, “Maybe I don’t need the watch to be Invisible anymore!! #SunnyLeone #MrsIndia #SunnyOnTikTok #Jhakaas #MogamboKhushHogaKya.”

The clip has been viewed on Instagram over 300,000 times with several of her fans showing their love in the comments section with heart and fire emojis.

Social media users have hailed the Bollywood star, with many describing the beauty as "amazing", "dope", and "hot".

In late 2019, Leone emerged as the most-searched for female celebrity on Yahoo Search in India, pushing aside other famous actresses such as Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone.