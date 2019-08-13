Register
    In this Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2012 photo, hard-core porn actress Sunny Leone, who stars in Bollywood film “Jism 2” poses during an event to promote the film in New Delhi, India

    Porn Star-Turned-Actress Sunny Leone is ‘Most Googled’ Celebrity in India

    New Delhi (Sputnik): Having won millions of hearts in India with her sensuous dance moves in Bollywood movies, former porn-star-turned-actress Sunny Leone has emerged as the most popular Indian celebrity online, with analytics showing she is the ‘Most Googled’ celebrity in the country.

    The Indian-American actress Sunny Leone continues to be the "most Googled" Indian celebrity this year, surpassing Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bollywood superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan, who dominate India's film industry.

    As per Google Trends analytics 2019, Sunny has most the Google name searches for her videos, followed by her biopic film "Karenjit Kaur – The Untold Story of Sunny Leone" in which she shares her journey from an innocent girl to adult film actress and eventually to a Bollywood star.

    "My team brought this to my notice, and I have to attribute this to my fans who have constantly been there for me. It's a great feeling," a media report quoted the overwhelmed actress Sunny.

     

    On her work front, Sunny will be seen in her latest film “Rangeela” and her Telugu debut film “Veeramadevi”.

    The actress, who rose to fame in Bollywood with her super hit song “Baby Doll”, was named Karenjit Kaur Vohra by her Sikh parents.

    She has directed approximately 42 adult movies and starred in 41 films in her career as a porn star.

