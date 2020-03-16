‘Together We Can’ Bollywood’s Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Nominated By WHO To Promote Clean Hands

While the global outbreak of COVID 19 has infected 153, 517 people globally, World Health Organisation (WHO) director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has come up with a social media challenge to create awareness about the importance of clean hands and he is nominating celebs including Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone to spread the word.
Ghebreyesus has named Arnold Schwarzenegger along with Deepika and Priyanka and asked them to take the #SafeHands challenge by sharing their video and calling on at least another 3 people to join the challenge as he feels that “together we can beat #COVID19!”
I now nominate:@deepikapadukone@priyankachopra@Schwarzenegger@CTurlington— Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) March 13, 2020
to take the #SafeHands challenge by sharing their video & calling on at least another 3 people to join us! Together, we can beat #COVID19!
While Deepika and Priyanka are yet to respond to his challenge, Arnold did post a video of his hand cleaning.
Here you go @DrTedros! https://t.co/RT2RJzIaUi https://t.co/RT2RJzIaUi— Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) March 13, 2020
Ghebreyesus’s post got many retweets with netizens calling it a great move to spread the word
This is a creative initiative.— J. Dan E. Maruska (@danmaruska) March 13, 2020
Thank you.
Excellent move for any season and Nation @DrTedros @IMAIndiaOrg @shailajateacher— Dr Babu KV (@drbabukv) March 13, 2020
Some social media users who took the opportunity to show their humorous side.
March 13, 2020
March 14, 2020
COVID 19 has so far caused 5,735 deaths globally with 125 cases and two deaths in India.
All comments
Show new comments (0)