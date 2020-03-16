‘Together We Can’ Bollywood’s Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Nominated By WHO To Promote Clean Hands

New Delhi (Sputnik): In a step to promote cleanliness amid the global coronavirus pandemic, World Health Organisation director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has introduced a 'safe hands' challenge, where he's been nominating several celebrities, urging them to post videos of the precautionary steps they are taking to fight coronavirus.

While the global outbreak of COVID 19 has infected 153, 517 people globally, World Health Organisation (WHO) director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has come up with a social media challenge to create awareness about the importance of clean hands and he is nominating celebs including Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone to spread the word.

Ghebreyesus has named Arnold Schwarzenegger along with Deepika and Priyanka and asked them to take the #SafeHands challenge by sharing their video and calling on at least another 3 people to join the challenge as he feels that “together we can beat #COVID19!”

I now nominate:@deepikapadukone@priyankachopra@Schwarzenegger@CTurlington

to take the #SafeHands challenge by sharing their video & calling on at least another 3 people to join us! Together, we can beat #COVID19! — Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) March 13, 2020

​While Deepika and Priyanka are yet to respond to his challenge, Arnold did post a video of his hand cleaning.

​Ghebreyesus’s post got many retweets with netizens calling it a great move to spread the word

Thank you. — J. Dan E. Maruska (@danmaruska) March 13, 2020

Some social media users who took the opportunity to show their humorous side.

COVID 19 has so far caused 5,735 deaths globally with 125 cases and two deaths in India.



