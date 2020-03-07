Nick Jonas Celebrates First Holi in India With Wife Priyanka Chopra , Grooves to Bollywood Songs

New Delhi (Sputnik): Global star Priyanka Chopra and singer Nick Jonas inspire true relationship goals as they have been a pillar in each other’s lives. Whether it is motivating one another at award nights or red carpets or making memories in their own way, they know how to keep the romance alive in a relationship.

Celebrated couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, who recently shared photographs of their romantic outing at a beach in California, are now in India to attend a Holi celebration organised by Isha Ambani, daughter of Asia's wealthiest man Mukesh Ambani.

This is the American singer's first Holi. He later took to Instagram to share some moments from the party that was also attended by Bollywood's best and brightest including Katrina Kaif, Jacqueline Fernandez, Huma Qureshi, Rajkummar Rao, and Vicky Kaushal.

Both Priyanka and Nick opted for white outfits and were seen drenched in bright colours from head to toe in the photographs. Also in one video, Nick can be see using his camera in 360 degrees and perfectly capturing wife Priyanka dancing to Bollywood song “Befikre”.

The singer captioned the image as, “My first Holi! (Five days early) So much fun celebrating with such incredible people here in my second home in India".