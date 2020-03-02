Bollywood Star Priyanka Chopra's Shares 'Magic' Moment With Husband Nick Jonas

New Delhi (Sputnik): Actress Priyanka Chopra and her singer husband Nick Jonas never miss an opportunity to stand, support and vouch for each other- whether accompanying each other on promotions or walking hand-in-hand on the red carpet.

Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra and husband Nick Jonas never share a dull moment in their married life not even on relaxing days like the weekend.

Nick recently took to his Instagram account to share pictures of his romantic outing with Priyanka on Sunday at the beach in Carpinteria, California on horseback. He captioned the photograph as, “' Sunday. ❤️''.

Both looked very much in love not only from their expressions but also with their clothes which they tastefully matched together. While Nick was looking dapper in his leather jacket, the glamour queen looked elegant in her green printed jacket. They both completed the look with cowboy hats.

Now Priyanka has posted some more pictures from their weekend gateway and the caption truly reflects her mind. It says, “Magic”

Her post has received positive response from social media users who calls it as the perfect example of “relationship goals”.

Priyanka married Nick in Udaipur, Rajasthan. The first ceremony, a white wedding, was held in December 2018 followed by a lavish wedding involving Hindu rituals.