Netizens in Love as South Indian Star Named Most Desirable Man of 2019

New Delhi (Sputnik): Indian actor Sivakarthikeyan is a known face in the Tamil film industry thanks to his films like “Marina”, “Rajini Murugan”, “Bose Pandi”, “Remo”, “Namma Veettu Pillai”, and “Hero”. He has also been appreciated for his contribution to South Indian cinema by the Tamil Nadu State Film Awards.

South Indian actor Sivakarthikeyan has added another feather to his cap by winning the Most Desirable Man of 2019 by leading publication Chennai Times and his fans can’t control their excitement over this latest achievement.

In a tweet, the actor shared his joy and thanked his fans for voting for him.

“Surprised and very happy. Thanks to @ChennaiTimesTOI and to all who took time and voted for me, thanks to my dear brothers,sisters and friends for ur love and support🤗🤗Thank u all for making me #ChennaiTimesMostDesirableMan2019", he tweeted.

Surprised and very happy😃😍Thanks to @ChennaiTimesTOI and to all who took time and voted for me, thanks to my dear brothers,sisters and friends for ur love and support🤗🤗Thank u all for making me #ChennaiTimesMostDesirableMan2019 👍😊 pic.twitter.com/kp7iwKNeTq — Sivakarthikeyan (@Siva_Kartikeyan) March 13, 2020

​Social media users are singing with joy after hearing the news.

Winning fans heart is more than everything and D sir does it everytime. ❤😍

Always I wanted him to top the list 😁😁@dhanushkraja #MostDesirableMan2019 pic.twitter.com/UAZHfRqKlJ — Jothipriya 💙 (@JoDhanushian) March 13, 2020

Actors Anirudh Ravichander, Dhanush, Atharvaa, and Dhruv Vikram took the top five positions respectively. While actress Nakshathra Nagesh grabbed Chennai Times 20 Most Desirable Women on Television 2019.