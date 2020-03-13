Netizens in Love as South Indian Star Named Most Desirable Man of 2019

South Indian actor Sivakarthikeyan has added another feather to his cap by winning the Most Desirable Man of 2019 by leading publication Chennai Times and his fans can’t control their excitement over this latest achievement.
In a tweet, the actor shared his joy and thanked his fans for voting for him.
“Surprised and very happy. Thanks to @ChennaiTimesTOI and to all who took time and voted for me, thanks to my dear brothers,sisters and friends for ur love and support🤗🤗Thank u all for making me #ChennaiTimesMostDesirableMan2019", he tweeted.
Surprised and very happy😃😍Thanks to @ChennaiTimesTOI and to all who took time and voted for me, thanks to my dear brothers,sisters and friends for ur love and support🤗🤗Thank u all for making me #ChennaiTimesMostDesirableMan2019 👍😊 pic.twitter.com/kp7iwKNeTq— Sivakarthikeyan (@Siva_Kartikeyan) March 13, 2020
Social media users are singing with joy after hearing the news.
I find my heart singing a chorus at your happy news 😚@Siva_Kartikeyan#MostDesirableMan2019 #MostDesirableManSK pic.twitter.com/U6v04aKJmo— Gopika (@sklover_g) March 13, 2020
Last Year 5th Place— Vimal Raj ᴰᵒᶜᵗᵒʳ (@vimalraj9524) March 13, 2020
@Siva_Kartikeyan thalaivaaa😍😍 congratulations and best wishes for the#MostDesirableMan2019 of @ChennaiTimesTOI— Shakti SK 🌠ᴰᵒᶜᵗᵒʳ👨⚕️💉 (@Shakti_sk2) March 13, 2020
Winning fans heart is more than everything and D sir does it everytime. ❤😍— Jothipriya 💙 (@JoDhanushian) March 13, 2020
Another Name Of Growth @Siva_Kartikeyan ❤️ 🔥— Sriniᴰᵒᶜᵗᵒʳ💉👽 (@SkBloodSrini) March 13, 2020
Actors Anirudh Ravichander, Dhanush, Atharvaa, and Dhruv Vikram took the top five positions respectively. While actress Nakshathra Nagesh grabbed Chennai Times 20 Most Desirable Women on Television 2019.
