Human Race Is Selfish: Bollywood Star Varun Dhawan Dwells on Introspection Amid COVID-19

While Bollywood stars are spreading awareness about staying safe amid the outbreak of coronavirus, which has so far infected over 70 people in India and claimed the life of an elderly man in the state of Karnataka, the young actor Varun Dhawan took to his Instagram account to blame the human race for messing with mother nature.
According to Varun, while everyone is battling the virus, it’s time for the human race to introspect and stop being selfish.
View this post on Instagram
As we all battle this virus. I think it is time we realise that the human race has been extremely selfish. It’s time we introspect. We share this planet with many other species. Development is important but not at the cost of killing other species. We will overcome this but we must realise that messing with Mother Nature comes at a cost.
His social media post received thumbs up from his fans, who applauded him for “making sense”.
The actor is one of the most bankable stars in Bollywood, with hit films like “Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania”, “Badrinath Ki Dulhania”, “Judwaa 2”, “ ABCD 2”, “Sui Dhaaga”, “Badlapur”, and the critically acclaimed “October” to his credit.
Other Bollywood stars who have urged their fans to take precautionary steps amid COVID-19 are Amitabh Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra, and Kartik Aaryan
T 3468 - Concerned about the COVID 19 .. just doodled some lines .. in verse .. please stay safe .. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/80idolmkRZ— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 12, 2020
It’s all about Namaste 🙏🏻 an old but new way to greet people in a time of change around the world. Please stay safe everyone! pic.twitter.com/fqk12QbD7K— PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) March 12, 2020
View this post on Instagram
Stay safe guys. Can’t stress this enough #WashYourHands #CoronaStopKaroNa
All comments
Show new comments (0)