Human Race Is Selfish: Bollywood Star Varun Dhawan Dwells on Introspection Amid COVID-19

New Delhi (Sputnik): Having been declared a pandemic by the WHO, the China-originated coronavirus has infected over 125,000 people and led to some 4,600 deaths globally.

While Bollywood stars are spreading awareness about staying safe amid the outbreak of coronavirus, which has so far infected over 70 people in India and claimed the life of an elderly man in the state of Karnataka, the young actor Varun Dhawan took to his Instagram account to blame the human race for messing with mother nature.

According to Varun, while everyone is battling the virus, it’s time for the human race to introspect and stop being selfish.

His social media post received thumbs up from his fans, who applauded him for “making sense”.

The actor is one of the most bankable stars in Bollywood, with hit films like “Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania”, “Badrinath Ki Dulhania”, “Judwaa 2”, “ ABCD 2”, “Sui Dhaaga”, “Badlapur”, and the critically acclaimed “October” to his credit.

Other Bollywood stars who have urged their fans to take precautionary steps amid COVID-19 are Amitabh Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra, and Kartik Aaryan

T 3468 - Concerned about the COVID 19 .. just doodled some lines .. in verse .. please stay safe .. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/80idolmkRZ — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 12, 2020

It’s all about Namaste 🙏🏻 an old but new way to greet people in a time of change around the world. Please stay safe everyone! pic.twitter.com/fqk12QbD7K — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) March 12, 2020