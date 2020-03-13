Indian Officials Nab Smuggler With Gold Concealed in Electric Wires - Video

New Delhi (Sputnik): India's national tax collection agency has nabbed smugglers employing innovative ways to conceal gold and foreign currency hidden in cooked mutton pieces, peanuts, biscuit packets, and deodorants.

Indian customs officials have recovered gold concealed in electric wires from a passenger at the international airport in Hyderabad.

The gold weighing 1.48 kg, worth around $84,000 (INR 62.1 million) was recovered from the baggage of a passenger, who had arrived from Riyadh at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in the southern city.

The customs officials recovered the precious metal after removing the plastic coating of the long bundle of cables.

The passenger was detained and taken for further questioning after customs officials grew suspicious of him and subjected his baggage to X-ray screening, where the presence of the yellow metal was detected.

In two separate incidents in February this year, foreign currency worth $63,137 and $60,000 were found hidden in edible items like cooked mutton pieces, peanuts, biscuit packets, and deodorant cans at Delhi Airport.