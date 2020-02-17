Smells Like Cash: Indian Security Officials Find Foreign Currency Tucked in Deodorant Cans – Video

New Delhi (Sputnik): Indian security agencies, manning international airports, have come across new ways of smuggling foreign currencies: just a few days ago, they found a pile of money stashed in cooked mutton, peanuts and biscuit packets.

A staggering amount of currency notes worth INR 4.23 million (approximately $60,000) were found hidden in deodorant cans and pouches on a Dubai-bound traveler in New Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport on Sunday.

India’s Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), which looks after security at metros and airports, nabbed the traveler, identified as Mohammad Arshi, after they observed suspicious activities of the passenger roaming in the departure zone of the Airport.

In the video released by CISF, security personnel can be seen cutting open the deodorant cans to extract bundles of foreign currency stashed inside.

Vigilant #CISF personnel apprehended a passenger namely Mr Mohammad Arshi carrying high volume of foreign currency worth approx. INR 42.35 lakh concealed in Perfume Cans and Cloth Pouches @ IGI Airport, Delhi. Passenger was handed over to customs. pic.twitter.com/Q3UhCVzGBq — CISF (@CISFHQrs) February 17, 2020 Delhi: Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) apprehended a passenger, Mohd Arshi (pic 4) from T-3 of IGI Airport & found 1,97,500 Saudi Riyal and 2,000 Kuwaiti Dinar (approx Rs 42.35 Lakh) concealed in perfume bottles&pouches in his bags. He was handed over to Customs officers pic.twitter.com/ezMFuWi7CF — ANI (@ANI) February 17, 2020

According to CISF, the passenger was taken for x-ray screening of his bags after suspicious behaviour was noticed by the staff. On screening, suspicious material was noticed on the images of the bag after which the bags were physically checked by the staff.

The foreign currency seized was Saudi Riyals and Kuwaiti Dinar. The passenger was bound to fly to Dubai from Delhi via an Air India flight on Sunday afternoon.

In a similar incident earlier in February, foreign currency notes worth $63,137 were found hidden in edible items like cooked mutton pieces, peanuts, biscuit packets and other food items stowed in the baggage of passengers.