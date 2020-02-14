'Girls Have Power to Bring Change': Priyanka Chopra Jonas Shares Nostalgic Post, Empowering Message

New Delhi (Sputnik): Priyanka Chopra Jonas – who from being an ordinary middle class Indian girl went on to become one of the most popular women in the world, has once again encouraged girls to stop fitting into glass slippers, when they can go and shatter glass ceilings.

Indian-American actress, Priyanka Chopra Jonas treated her 49.7 million Instagram followers on Friday to a throwback picture of herself from 2000, when she was crowned Miss World at the Millennium Dome in London, United Kingdom. Along with the picture, Priyanka noted, “girls have the power to bring about change, if they get the opportunities they deserve”.

The actress was 18 when she was named Miss World, which she won despite giving an incorrect answer in the last lap of the international beauty pageant.

She was asked who she considered to be the most successful woman “living” in the world today and replied Mother Teresa, for all her charity and compassion. Mother Teresa had died in 1997, hence Priyanka’s hasty answer was wrong; nevertheless, she won the pageant.

Reminiscing about the day that changed her life forever, Priyanka wrote on Instagram how it feels like something that happened just yesterday.

“The turn of the millennium...the year 2000! Wow. It feels like just yesterday I was living this dream. Now, almost 20 years later, my enthusiasm for changing the status quo remains as strong and is at the core of everything I do.”

The actress, who is known for her association with United Nations as Goodwill Ambassador for UNICEF (United Nation's Children Fund) and Goodwill Ambassador for Peace, hashtagged her post with two strong messages -- #StriveHigher and #DreamBig .

Priyanka also shared her post on Twitter.

From the 18-year old Miss World to a successful actress, singer, producer and entrepreneur, Priyanka’s journey is deemed inspirational by millions of young girls.

​The 37-year old actress who last appeared in the 2019 Bollywood movie "The Sky is Pink", could be seen opposite Hollywood heartthrob Keanu Reeves in the fourth instalment of the popular science fiction franchise "Matrix" that would be released in 2021, media has reported.