Priyanka Chopra Fans On Cloud Nine, after Reports of her Hollywood Project 'Matrix 4' Went Viral

New Delhi (Sputnik): Former Miss World and actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas shot to fame in Hollywood after she appeared on the American TV show Quantico in 2015. Five years later, the actress is now in final negotiations to star opposite Hollywood biggies in a major project.

The 37-year old actress who last appeared in the 2019 Bollywood movie "The Sky is Pink", could be seen opposite Hollywood heartthrob Keanu Reeves in the fourth instalment of the popular science fiction franchise "Matrix" that would be released in 2021, media has reported.

Details on Priyanka's character in the film have not been disclosed.

The news amused Priyanka fans in India who took to social media to express their excitement.

WHOA! Priyanka Chopra To Star In The Matrix 4 Along With Keanu Reeves & We Can’t Keep Calm!

The Matrix 4 will be written and directed by Lana Wachowski and also stars Carrie-Ann Moss along with Keanu Reeves.#Matrix4 pic.twitter.com/qxmMrLFrEV — Subrat Mukharjee (@SubratMukharje4) January 29, 2020

As Beyonce would say "you know you that bitch when you cause all this conversation. Always STAY GRACIOUS, best revenge is your PAPER ($$$)." ONE QUEEN TO ANOTHER!!!! @priyankachopra CONGRATS ON THE MATRIX!!! Can't wait to see you kick ASS! https://t.co/Rnaj9calpm — Vyoma Patel (@vyoma1998) January 28, 2020

UTA Knows how talented Priyanka Chopra Jonas is and in less than a year they’re giving her what wme and caa failed to do in years! pic.twitter.com/kF8tZwCDt6 — 𝐬𝐚𝐦𝐚𝐡𝐞𝐫 (@primargot) January 28, 2020

But others did not find the idea of Priyanka joining the iconic movie series so exciting.

Why does Hollywood insist on ruining all my good movie memories?



The Matrix 4 in talks with Priyanka Chopra https://t.co/bCARHPyz0u — Andrew Zola (@DrewZola) January 29, 2020

Big fan of Matrix. #PriyankaChopra thank you for ruining it in advance🙂 https://t.co/Aeozy1dOyx — sʜᴀᴅɪʀ (@HaramiTheFourth) January 29, 2020

Priyanka recently made headlines after donning a bold plunging Ralph & Russo ivory kimono at the 2020 Grammy's red carpet last Sunday.

Along with Priyanka, American actress Jada Pinkett Smith and French actor Lambert Wilson are also in talks with the Matrix 4 team.

The cast is also believed to include Neil Patrick Harris, Carrie-Anne Moss, Jessica Henwick, Yahya Abdul-Mateen and Toby Onwumere.

The first Matrix film was released 20 years ago in 1999. Its story revolved around the fictitious plot of artificial being taking over humans and humanity.

The sequels "The Matrix Reloaded" and "The Matrix Revolutions" both came out in 2003.