New Delhi (Sputnik): Indian-American actress and social activist Priyanka Chopra Jonas is standing up for the right to education for girls in a documentary film for the National Geographic Channel.

In order to break down social barriers, Global Citizen Ambassador Priyanka Chopra has in a National Geographic documentary sought to appeal to people at large that female students’ menstrual cycles should not hold them back from attending school.

Sharing the cause, Priyanka took to Twitter to spread the word late on Thursday. The actress also posted an Instagram story.

Periods shouldn't keep girls out of school. I’m working with @GlblCtzn to make sure girls have access to sanitary products. Catch me on #ACTIVATE TONIGHT at 10/9c pm on @NatGeoChannel and online at https://t.co/f5pPCJgEa8 | @RadicalMedia @ProcterGamble #PowerTheMovement pic.twitter.com/1R2SESkZ69 — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) September 26, 2019

The documentary features stories from young girls in South Africa, along with discussions on helping them overcome "period poverty".

Priyanka, the goodwill ambassador of UNICEF, talked of making the education of adolescent girls a top priority against barriers like child marriage, gender bias, diseases caused due to improper sanitation, and menstrual hygiene, among others.

The 37-year-old actress, along with other international celebrities, including Pharrell Williams and Hugh Jackman among others, have come together for a six-part documentary series titled “Activate” for the National Geographic Channel. It is intended to highlight various issues connected to the root cause of extreme poverty.

Appreciating Priyanka's efforts towards social causes, her fans extended love and support for the actress.

Yes i agree with priyanka give them pads and any sanitary product. No girl wants smell like blood all day. These girls wanna be in school having fun with friends and learning. Ill make sure i watch your internview pic.twitter.com/aVPBdSxLVU — angel (@angel68851142) September 26, 2019

Yes mam, girls are strong in the whole world & they can't give up their study only coz of periods.

The girl is that, who is the pure hearted creation of God.#PowerTheMoment — TOOTEY KHAAB 💔 Gagandeep Kaur (@kaurgagandeep11) September 26, 2019

I'm tuned in now and applause you and what the other organizations do! 🙏 Yes, education does give an advantage to do more and be more. — Peace and Love to All! (@myth_pegasus) September 27, 2019

Priyanka was recently brutally trolled online for supporting 16-year-old Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg, who broke the Internet with her speech at the UN Climate Action Summit held in New York on 23 September.

When Priyanka appreciated Thunberg for the “much needed punch in the face” of earthlings in regards to the urgency of environmental conservation, netizens called the actress a “hypocrite” who smokes cigars, bursts fire crackers, drives a Rolls-Royce, and flies in private jets.