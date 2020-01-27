‘Goddess With That Body’ Priyanka Chopra’s Bold Look at Grammys Sets Internet on Fire

Priyanka Chopra made a powerful statement with her Ralph & Russo ivory kimono dress at the 2020 Grammys red carpet on Sunday along with her husband Nick Jonas at the Los Angeles Staples Center. Her head-turning bold attire made netizens fall on their knees, as they feel she looked beyond amazing.
What attracted netizens was her gown with the plunging neckline, which was cut to her navel displaying her belly ring. Social media users called Priyanka a “Goddess”.
Goddess and that body 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥#PriyankaChopra pic.twitter.com/SC11khRinl— ShayPClove😍 (@shayPClove) January 27, 2020
Who else is dying here?????? QUEEN AND KING!!!! 🔥🔥🔥🔥#Grammys #PriyankaChopra #NickJonas pic.twitter.com/jG9EKmGPp1— 🤩Mood: #TheSkyIsPink (NP Legacy)💖 (@NPglobaldomina) January 26, 2020
Just woooow goddess #PriyankaChopra #Grammys pic.twitter.com/NSutNDwtq4— 🤩Mood: #TheSkyIsPink (NP Legacy)💖 (@NPglobaldomina) January 27, 2020
#Priyankachopra oozes elegance in a Ralph and Russo Spring 2018 couture gown as she hits the Grammy Red carpet with hubby #NickJonas looking ever so dapper! 💑 ✨🏆🔥🌟🌟🏆🏆https://t.co/VcBhdomYvr pic.twitter.com/CIvvTqR5wz— World Music Awards (@WORLDMUSICAWARD) January 27, 2020
One social media user named Naughtee Boy” says that he has never seen such sexiness before.
"Ulaga Thevudiya" the name says it all!— Naughtee Boy (@naughteeboy69) January 27, 2020
Never seen this sexiness before 😍🤩#UlagaThevudiya#PriyankaChopra #Sexy#cleavage pic.twitter.com/7ReFJt4coN
Another one called her “enchanted”.
Omg 😳 she’s enchanted 🌟❤️ @priyankachopra #PriyankaChopra #GRAMMYs #priyankachoprajonas pic.twitter.com/PlELIZ3x6q— AllyB.Skär (@skarbrown) January 27, 2020
