‘Goddess With That Body’ Priyanka Chopra’s Bold Look at Grammys Sets Internet on Fire

New Delhi (Sputnik): Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra, who has made the world stop and take note of her talent in shows like “Quantico” and “Baywatch”, is also a trend setter with her sartorial fashion choices at award nights and during red carpet appearances including the very recent 62nd Annual Grammy Awards.

Priyanka Chopra made a powerful statement with her Ralph & Russo ivory kimono dress at the 2020 Grammys red carpet on Sunday along with her husband Nick Jonas at the Los Angeles Staples Center. Her head-turning bold attire made netizens fall on their knees, as they feel she looked beyond amazing.

What attracted netizens was her gown with the plunging neckline, which was cut to her navel displaying her belly ring. Social media users called Priyanka a “Goddess”.

#Priyankachopra oozes elegance in a Ralph and Russo Spring 2018 couture gown as she hits the Grammy Red carpet with hubby #NickJonas looking ever so dapper! 💑 ✨🏆🔥🌟🌟🏆🏆https://t.co/VcBhdomYvr pic.twitter.com/CIvvTqR5wz — World Music Awards (@WORLDMUSICAWARD) January 27, 2020

One social media user named Naughtee Boy” says that he has never seen such sexiness before.

Another one called her “enchanted”.

