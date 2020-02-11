Register
12:29 GMT11 February 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Tarek Fatah

    Another Video Makes It to Pakistan-Born Columnist’s Twitter Timeline

    © CC0
    India
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn4.img.sputniknews.com/images/107828/65/1078286515.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202002111078283855-another-video-makes-it-to-pakistan-born-columnists-twitter-timeline/

    New Delhi (Sputnik): Pakistan-born Canadian writer Tarek Fatah has often attracted controversy for his staunch criticism of Islam and his twitter timeline remains abuzz with activities, often drawing flak. He has been invited to India on various occasions in the past for speeches and discussions.

    Columnist Tarek Fatah, who calls himself an Indian born in Pakistan and an advocate of liberal and progressive Muslim identity, has shared a video on Twitter where a burqa-clad woman and a man can be seen dancing to a Bollywood song. The writer, however, hasn't revealed the video's origin.

    The burqa or a veil is part of the traditional attire of Muslim women.

     

    Titled “Burka babes hit the dance floor, Bollywood shtyle!”, the video clip has generated 1,500 re-tweets and 51,000 views. 

     

    The video has drawn diverse reactions – as some asked Fatah to say what’s wrong with a burqa-clad woman dancing, others sought to remark that dancing and singing are forbidden in Islam.

     

    ​Previously, Fatah had tweeted a video of people clad in burqas dancing to a Bollywood number. Tweeting the video, he had asked for confirmation of the video. After much criticism for spreading fake news, Fatah took down the clip and old tweet that Indian news website Scroll reported had been tweeted twice three years ago.

    Delhi has witnessed a number of anti-citizenship law protests. A nearly two-month long protest is being held in Delhi's Shaheen Bagh area. The protest is being spearheaded by women against the controversial law that conspicuously excludes Muslims immigrants from being granted Indian citizenship while allowing Buddhists, Jains, Hindus, Sikhs, Christians, and Buddhists to attain this status. 

    The government of India has clarified on various occasions that the law is not against any community.

    The Pakistani-Canadian columnist, who often criticises Pakistan, has often participated in discussions and speeches in India. In 2016, Fatah was invited to participate in multiple intellectual summits such as the India Ideas Conclave.

    Moreover, Indian channel Zee News hosted a weekly debate show named “Fatah Ka Fatwah” with the columnist. The show’s objective was to discuss issues with Islam in India.

    Fatah is also author of books such as Chasing a Mirage: The Tragic Illusion of an Islamic State and The Jew Is Not My Enemy.

    Related:

    India Arrests Over One Hundred Daesh Suspects Inspired by Islamic Preacher Zakir Naik
    India’s Uttar Pradesh Police Arrest 108 Members of Islamic Outfit Tied to Anti-Citizenship Protests
    Islamic Outfit Planning Protests Against Citizenship Law at 5,000 Places in India - Intel Sources
    Tags:
    Bollywood, video, Twitter, Pakistan, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Best Supporting Actor Brad Pitt embraces Regina King as he holds his Oscar at the 92nd Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California on 9 February 2020.
    2020 Oscars in Pictures
    Iowan Imbroglio
    Iowan Imbroglio
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse