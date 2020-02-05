Kajal Aggarwal Becomes 1st South Indian Actress to Be Waxified At Madame Tussauds

New Delhi (Sputnik): To have a statue at the world famous chain of wax museums - Madame Tussauds – is similar to attaining perpetuity. Along with international celebrities, many public figures from India including actors, singers and leaders have already made it “in wax” to the “Tussauds Squad”. Their number has just increased by one.

The Singapore branch of Madame Tussauds museum on Wednesday unveiled a live-like wax structure of Kajal Aggarwal, who is a top actress in the South Indian film industry.

With her wax statue, Kajal has become the first actress from the south Indian film industry to make it to a Madame Tussauds museum.

She took to her Instagram to share the picture of her petite wax figure with a long, overwhelmed caption.

It was in December 2019, when Kajal, who has featured in nearly 54 projects, first revealed that she was being waxified at Madame Tussauds. The actress has shared moments of her measurements being taken for her statue on social media.

Kajal’s fans took to Twitter to congratulate the Filmfare-award winning actress on her achievement. #KajalMadameTussauds is trending on Twitter in India.

Here is the tag to celebrate #KajalMadameTussauds a very big

Congratulations to @MsKajalAggarwal really this a proud moment, keep going, praying 🙏 GOD to bless you always pic.twitter.com/SIgcSEHiNr — మంచిగా ఉందాం (వీలైనంత వరకు) (@vijayswarnapuri) February 4, 2020

1st South Indian Actor - Prabhas

1st South Indian Actress - Kajal ♥️#KajalMadameTussauds pic.twitter.com/k5GDzMifrO — ` (@ImmuTweetz) February 4, 2020

If a heroine has



•Mass fan following



•With Craze



•All over India



•And other countries too



•Which called stardom means



Then undoubtedly it's Queen @MsKajalAggarwal#KajalMadameTussauds pic.twitter.com/D6fAgL9tBu — Kajal Addicts (@MediaKajal) February 4, 2020

​Before Kajal, only male actors like Mahesh Babu and Prabhas from the south Indian movie industry were honoured with sculptures at the Singapore and Bangkok branches of the famous museum, respectively.

Bollywood biggies including ShahRukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kajol, Madhuri Dixit, Anil Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Salman Khan, and Anushka Sharma, among others, have been immortalised in life-size figures of themselves in different branches of the museum.

There are wax sculptures of sports, historic personalities and political leaders from India like legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Mahatma Gandhi in Madame Tussauds museums.