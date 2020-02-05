Kajal Aggarwal Becomes 1st South Indian Actress to Be Waxified At Madame Tussauds

The Singapore branch of Madame Tussauds museum on Wednesday unveiled a live-like wax structure of Kajal Aggarwal, who is a top actress in the South Indian film industry.
The 34-year-old actress debuted in the entertainment business with a Hindi movie titled "Kyun! Ho Gaya Na" in 2004 but later, the actress made a shift to the Tamil and Telugu movie business.
Success is usually measured through tangible consumerism. A new house, a swanky car, first class travels to exotic destinations. I’ve somehow never felt the thrill in any of this. People often questioned what success meant. Point is, I never felt I was successful. I’ve found my joy in moments. Moments of growth, moments where I’ve enjoyed my work to the level of being lost in it. I’ve felt so consumed that it’s meditational in quality. Finding your own person, equilibrium, regardless of expectations and pressure is true success! Staying loyal to your tribe and being treated with equality is being successful! The joy of discovering new experiences even though you’ve been exposed to the diverse plethora this world has to offer - success! Your innocence, your eagerness, your passion topped with a whole lot of curiosity to learn, defines success in my mind. I’m blessed to have found all of this in this lifetime and hope to reach the zenith of realising that I know nothing at all !
With her wax statue, Kajal has become the first actress from the south Indian film industry to make it to a Madame Tussauds museum.
She took to her Instagram to share the picture of her petite wax figure with a long, overwhelmed caption.
It was in December 2019, when Kajal, who has featured in nearly 54 projects, first revealed that she was being waxified at Madame Tussauds. The actress has shared moments of her measurements being taken for her statue on social media.
Excited and honoured to unveil my very own wax figure at Madame Tussauds Singapore! On the 5th of February 2020 , I will be @mtssingapore in the Ultimate Film Star Experience to introduce my figure, stay tuned! #MadameTussaudsSG #UltimateFilmStarExperience #KajalMadameTussauds
Kajal’s fans took to Twitter to congratulate the Filmfare-award winning actress on her achievement. #KajalMadameTussauds is trending on Twitter in India.
Before Kajal, only male actors like Mahesh Babu and Prabhas from the south Indian movie industry were honoured with sculptures at the Singapore and Bangkok branches of the famous museum, respectively.
#TeamPrabhas Did you know all these? 1. He has to have 8 meals/day with heavy quantities of mutton and cheese. 2. He has to complete his daily intake of up to 4,000 calories/day. 3. His meals focus on a heavy carb diet to help him gain weight. True fans should visit Prabhas at Madame Tussauds Bangkok today! #MTBKK #MadameTussauds #Prabhas
Bollywood biggies including ShahRukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kajol, Madhuri Dixit, Anil Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Salman Khan, and Anushka Sharma, among others, have been immortalised in life-size figures of themselves in different branches of the museum.
There are wax sculptures of sports, historic personalities and political leaders from India like legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Mahatma Gandhi in Madame Tussauds museums.
