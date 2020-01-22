‘Wear a Helmet’: Bollywood Star Shah Rukh Khan Asks Fan to Follow Traffic Rules

New Delhi (Sputnik): Shah Rukh Khan is not only one of the highest-paid actors in Bollywood, but also known as the King of Romance. He started his film journey at the age of 25 and at 54 now, he still rules hearts with his memorable performances in films like “Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge”, “Kuch Kuch Hota Hai” and “Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham”.

The actor, who has earned accolades including the Padma Shri, India’s fourth-highest civilian honour, Officier of the Ordre des Arts et des Lettres, the second-degree of the honour and the Chevalier of the Legion of Honour, the fifth degree of honour of France, engaged with his fans on social media through the hashtag #AskSrk

“Chalo ek #AskSrk ho jaaye. (Okay, let’s have a #AskSrk) Like only 20 Questions...then I have to go and face myself...and maybe shave too,” he posted.

One of his fans took the opportunity and sent him a photograph of himself sitting on his bike and asked the actor if he liked it or not. Shah Rukh Khan, known as one of the wittiest men in Bollywood, replied saying “Wear a helmet”

Another social media user shared a Tik-Tok video of one of Shah Rukh Khan's fans lip-syncing his popular song “Mein Hoon Na”

​The actor was last seen on the big screen in the film “Zero” which flopped at the box- office. The film also featured Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma. Shah Rukh played the role of a dwarf involved in a love triangle.