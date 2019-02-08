Indian Beauty Queen Priyanka Chopra Honoured With Multiple Tussauds

She now has the highest number of Madame Tussauds wax figures surpassing Whitney Houston who has three statues to her name.

New Delhi (Sputnik): Recently married Indian beauty queen Priyanka Chopra who has made it big in Hollywood was ecstatic at her wax statue at Madame Tussauds in New York. She posed alongside the sculpture and tweeted that these would make it to some four other locations as she tagged @TussaudsSydney @MTsSingapore @TussaudsBK and @TussaudsHK along with @nycwax @MadameTussauds.

Priyanka has been in the news for years and now more so after her lavish multi-location and multi-ceremony wedding with Nick Jonas. Just recently she was seen intimately cozying up to her hubby Nick on Super Bowl Sunday.

Her fans were overjoyed and poured out their admiration for Priyanka.

This was long due also congrats on being the only actor to have them at so many locations 😍 — Tushar Joshi (@TusharrJoshi) February 7, 2019

woahh this is totally gorgeous….congratulations pc 😊😍🙏🎉🎊😘😍💕💖 pic.twitter.com/I3uL7CO4KA

Which one is original @priyankachopra 🤔😊