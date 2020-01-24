New Delhi (Sputnik): Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has won multiple National Film Awards for her films “Fashion”, “Queen” and “Tanu Weds Manu Returns”. However some of her past films including “Katti Batti”, “Rangoon”, “Simran” and “Judgemental Hai Kya” didn’t do well at the box office.

Kangana Ranaut has once again caused moviegoers to fall to their knees with her latest performance in the film "Panga", a movie inspired by the life of a national-level Indian Kabaddi player. It's about a mother's trials as she strives to be successful, and fights against society's stereotyped mindset to follow her dreams.

Kangana plays the lead role in the film directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari. The movie was released on 24 January. Her powerful acting has impressed social media users who showered Kangana and Ashwiny with congratulatory messages for making this flawless story on a mother's struggle to achieve glory.

Our Queen #KangnaRanaut hits the bulls eye once again ... Critics arw going gaga over her flawless performance in #Panga #PangaReview average Rating is 4/5 🌟🌟🌟🌟@Rangoli_A @Ashwinyiyer https://t.co/5K3cgS0llW — Rahul Chauhan (@RahulCh9290) January 24, 2020

Republic weekend gift from @Ashwinyiyer & #KanganaRanaut

Panga movie is out in the ring for the real boss, which is#PangaReview Public pic.twitter.com/hJcPePJdkD — Kangana Ranaut Trivia (@kanganafiles) January 24, 2020

Guys, watch #KanganaRanaut’s #Panga.



It’s genuinely a wonderful film. Kangana is the new actor-superstar. — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) January 24, 2020

Director of the film Ashwiny also shared her gratitude to filmgoers for pouring out love on her film.

“Thank you, media friends, many whom I have not met or interacted with, for going out of their way and messaging me words of unbiased humane love for Panga that go beyond the stars. Beyond the complexities of critics & movies. Gratitude. Please take ur loved ones to the theatres,” she tweeted.

Thankyou media friends many I have not met or interacted to go out of their way & message me words of unbiased humane love for #Panga that go beyond the stars.Beyond the complexities of critics & movies. Gratitude.Please take ur loved ones to the theatres. #pangastories pic.twitter.com/4g7kprAAkG — Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari (@Ashwinyiyer) January 24, 2020

The film also stars Jessie Gill playing the role of Kangana’s onscreen husband.