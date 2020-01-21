Register
15:42 GMT +321 January 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari

    Our Generation is Kind of Stuck Between Progression, Regression: Bollywood’s Ashwini Iyer Tiwari

    © CC BY 3.0 / Bollywood Hungama / Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari
    Viral
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn5.img.sputniknews.com/images/107809/30/1078093026.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/viral/202001211078091965-our-generation-is-kind-of-stuck-between-progression-regression-bollywoods-ashwini-iyer-tiwari/

    New Delhi (Sputnik): Director Ashwini Iyer Tiwari believes in highlighting the Indian women’s struggle through her projects, from depicting a mother’s role in motivating her daughter to study in the film “Neil Battey Sannata” to presenting the story of a national level Kabaddi player who gave up her dreams, after becoming a mother in “Panga”.

    Ashwini Iyer, married to acclaimed director Nitesh Tiwari and mother to a son and daughter, says Bollywood actress and "Panga" star Kangana Ranaut, is extra special to her since she made it after becoming a mother. She also feels it's time for everyone to be more thankful to the women.

    When asked if "Panga" came straight from her heart especially as a mother, the filmmaker told Sputnik: "All my projects come straight from the heart, because we put years of heart and soul in every film."

    "'Panga' is extra special because I made this film after I became a mother. There is so much happening around us that I felt it is an important story to speak about in this generation, in this progressive nation where we are kind of stuck between progression and regression," she says.

    Ashwini, who has also won awards for her 2017 directorial film "Bareilly Ki Barfi" about a young girl from the small-town Bareilly, with big dreams, says there's a lot of confusion when it comes to giving equality to our women.

    "On the one hand, we want our women to go ahead, but we are kind of stuck in the dilemma where we do not know how to support (them), and this is the whole crux of confusion where women also feel that -okay, this is the time for me to stay back home and be with family," the director opines. 

    "I feel that for the longest time, men used to go out and work and never used to think about what was happening at home. Women were considered Mother India at home, [and valued] when they used to take care of the house beautifully. She was the CEO of the house, and she had never put her interests right in front of her," she added.

    Ashwini, who makes sure to be in touch with her kids through phone and video calls, says that now things are changing, and the fathers of the house are filling up gaps when the mother is not around.

    "I think there is a change in the whole dynamics of how a father should act in the house. From the time when kids were hesitant to talk openly with their fathers, to now, becoming more responsible in terms of little things is highly commendable. Also, the changing economy sees fathers now talking to their daughters about their periods, which is a great sign of how maturely we are moving forward as a society. Discussions are happening between mothers and fathers on important issues, and this is great," says Ashwini.

    So being married to the filmmaker known for shooting superstar Aamir Khan in "Dangal", do you two discuss work?

    Ashwini says: "It is bound to happen that we discuss work. However, I don't understand why nobody asks my husband if he discusses work with his wife. Why does the same question come to me always?"

    "Dangal" talks about how a national wrestling champion who was forced by his father to give up the sport to find a full-time job, decides to fulfil his dream of winning a gold medal for the country by training his daughters for the Commonwealth Games.

    Ashwini's film "Panga" is a movie inspired by the life of a national-level Indian Kabbadi player. It's about a mother's ordeal to be successful, and her taking on the stereotyped mindsets of society to follow her dreams. The film will hit the screens on 24 January.

    Talking about how open actresses are to playing the roles of mothers early in their career, the filmmaker says: "When there were mother roles, half of the actresses are scared to play them. However, now the perception has changed, and audiences are also looking at it differently."

     

    Related:

    It’s a Gang War, Don’t Make it a National Issue: Bollywood’s Kangana Ranaut on Varsity Violence
    'Being Outspoken is Not Wrong': Actor Jessie Gill on Bollywood Star Kangana Ranaut
    I Want to Be Remembered as Somebody Who Cared, Says Bollywood’s Kangana Ranaut
    Tags:
    star, hero, actor, Bollywood
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    People play in the snow at the Yangdok Hot Spring Resort, North Korea, in this undated photo released on January 14, 2020 by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).
    Sleighs, Skis and Hot Springs: North Koreans Show How to Relax at Newly-Opened Yangdok Resort
    Hot Mic, Cold Shoulder
    Hot Mic, Cold Shoulder
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse