Register
16:53 GMT +320 January 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut displays a creation by Indian designer Manav Gangwani at the India Couture Week 2016, in New Delhi, India, Sunday, July 24, 2016

    I Want to Be Remembered as Somebody Who Cared, Says Bollywood’s Kangana Ranaut

    © AP Photo / Thomas Cytrynowicz
    India
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/images/107354/48/1073544867.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202001201078085899-i-want-to-be-remembered-as-somebody-who-cared-says-bollywoods-kangana-ranaut/

    New Delhi (Sputnik): Kangana Ranaut has preferred being vocal about her political standpoints, going public about being a fan of Indian PM Modi, and not mincing words in describing the attack on India’s leading University students by masked goons “a gang war”.

    Actress Kangana Ranaut's journey in the film industry isn't limited to her award-winning roles in films like "Fashion", "Queen" or "Tanu Weds Manu", she had her share of setbacks too when she opened up about having a relationship with actor Hrithik Roshan or tagged filmmaker Karan Johar as "the flagbearer of nepotism".

    The actress says she wants to be remembered as somebody who cared about the nation and was not only intrigued with her personal life.

    Asked if as an actress, she ever feared that she might be forgotten one day by her fans, Kangana told Sputnik: "Somewhere in your heart, you wish that you will be remembered in the mind and heart of your fans forever. And, that's why I feel it's important that you shouldn't be remembered just for what you do for a living."

    "I try and get involved in many things for our nation and its needs, for what is going around. I would want to be remembered as somebody who cared, who was very much involved, not just with her personal life, her roles, and her achievements but with the entire nation."

    The effervescent actress said she would want to be remembered not just as a good actor but "as Kangana, the person I am".

    "You know I keep giving myself this reality-check with a beautiful Hindi song 'Main Pal Do Pal Ka Shayar Hoon, Pal Do Pal Meri Kahaani Hai…'. I listen to it sometimes. It's soothing. True, that there were many great people before us. There will be great people after us. We are like waves. We'll come and go, and that kind of reality-check is important."

    Kangana landed herself into controversy in 2017 during a TV chat show when she called celebrated filmmaker Karan Johar, a "flag-bearer of nepotism". 

    Also, her public revelation that she was in love with Hrithik made it to the front pages of many leading Indian dailies. However, he declined the Ranaut's claims. Soon, both of them were engaged in a legal battle.

    Kangana will next be seen in filmmaker Ashwini Iyer Tiwari's directorial "Panga", a movie inspired by the life of a national-level Indian Kabbadi player. It's about a mother's ordeal to be successful and her taking on the stereotyped mindsets of society to follow her dreams. The film will hit the screens on 24 January.

    Talking about how Bollywood has come to terms with films on mothers with younger actresses in the protagonist role, the 'Queen of Bollywood' said: "I am 32 right now and will be 33 in March. I feel the film industry has expanded a lot in terms of welcoming actresses of a certain age. Initially, it was 27, 28. But now, thanks to actors like Neena Gupta, the retirement age of actresses has expanded. We are very happy to be able to part of that change."

    She also says that even the mindset of people has changed now.

    "You know there was a time when if somebody was dressed in a certain way, and people would say 'Tu kya Mummy lag rahi hai' (what mummy-like styles you are wearing ). They made it sound so ridiculous. I believe that you lead by example. So, in a time when we have directors like Ashwini Iyer Tiwari or actresses like Kareena Kapoor Khan (mother of a 3-year-old) who have consciously made this decision of becoming a mother and setting the trend. This cool quotient is much-needed in today's time," said Kangana.

    So now that the industry is open to married actresses, will she think of marriage? She said: "I have seen a lot of struggles in my life, and I feel this is my beautiful phase in the industry which I want to enjoy. I think a husband and kids take a lot of your energy." 

    Related:

    Majority of Rapes, Harassment Happen Here: Kangana Ranaut’s Sister's Jab at Bollywood
    It’s a Gang War, Don’t Make it a National Issue: Bollywood’s Kangana Ranaut on Varsity Violence
    'Being Outspoken is Not Wrong': Actor Jessie Gill on Bollywood Star Kangana Ranaut
    Tags:
    controversy, India, actor, Bollywood
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Dancers present creations of the label Dont Shoot The Messengers (DSTM) during a fashion show at the Berlin Fashion Week on January 15, 2020 in Berlin.
    From Ushanka Hats to Latex Bondage Outfits: Alluring Apparel at Berlin Fashion Week
    Hot Mic, Cold Shoulder
    Hot Mic, Cold Shoulder
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse