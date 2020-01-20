New Delhi (Sputnik): Kangana Ranaut has preferred being vocal about her political standpoints, going public about being a fan of Indian PM Modi, and not mincing words in describing the attack on India’s leading University students by masked goons “a gang war”.

Actress Kangana Ranaut's journey in the film industry isn't limited to her award-winning roles in films like "Fashion", "Queen" or "Tanu Weds Manu", she had her share of setbacks too when she opened up about having a relationship with actor Hrithik Roshan or tagged filmmaker Karan Johar as "the flagbearer of nepotism".

The actress says she wants to be remembered as somebody who cared about the nation and was not only intrigued with her personal life.

Asked if as an actress, she ever feared that she might be forgotten one day by her fans, Kangana told Sputnik: "Somewhere in your heart, you wish that you will be remembered in the mind and heart of your fans forever. And, that's why I feel it's important that you shouldn't be remembered just for what you do for a living."

"I try and get involved in many things for our nation and its needs, for what is going around. I would want to be remembered as somebody who cared, who was very much involved, not just with her personal life, her roles, and her achievements but with the entire nation."

The effervescent actress said she would want to be remembered not just as a good actor but "as Kangana, the person I am".

"You know I keep giving myself this reality-check with a beautiful Hindi song 'Main Pal Do Pal Ka Shayar Hoon, Pal Do Pal Meri Kahaani Hai…'. I listen to it sometimes. It's soothing. True, that there were many great people before us. There will be great people after us. We are like waves. We'll come and go, and that kind of reality-check is important."

Kangana landed herself into controversy in 2017 during a TV chat show when she called celebrated filmmaker Karan Johar, a "flag-bearer of nepotism".

Also, her public revelation that she was in love with Hrithik made it to the front pages of many leading Indian dailies. However, he declined the Ranaut's claims. Soon, both of them were engaged in a legal battle.

Kangana will next be seen in filmmaker Ashwini Iyer Tiwari's directorial "Panga", a movie inspired by the life of a national-level Indian Kabbadi player. It's about a mother's ordeal to be successful and her taking on the stereotyped mindsets of society to follow her dreams. The film will hit the screens on 24 January.

Talking about how Bollywood has come to terms with films on mothers with younger actresses in the protagonist role, the 'Queen of Bollywood' said: "I am 32 right now and will be 33 in March. I feel the film industry has expanded a lot in terms of welcoming actresses of a certain age. Initially, it was 27, 28. But now, thanks to actors like Neena Gupta, the retirement age of actresses has expanded. We are very happy to be able to part of that change."

She also says that even the mindset of people has changed now.

"You know there was a time when if somebody was dressed in a certain way, and people would say 'Tu kya Mummy lag rahi hai' (what mummy-like styles you are wearing ). They made it sound so ridiculous. I believe that you lead by example. So, in a time when we have directors like Ashwini Iyer Tiwari or actresses like Kareena Kapoor Khan (mother of a 3-year-old) who have consciously made this decision of becoming a mother and setting the trend. This cool quotient is much-needed in today's time," said Kangana.

So now that the industry is open to married actresses, will she think of marriage? She said: "I have seen a lot of struggles in my life, and I feel this is my beautiful phase in the industry which I want to enjoy. I think a husband and kids take a lot of your energy."