Broken Idol of 'Goddess of Power' in India's West Bengal Outrages Twitterians - Photo

New Delhi (Sputnik): Tongue sticking out, naked, wearing ornaments along with agarland of skulls, Goddess Kali personifies the destruction of evil, power and death. In an Indian state, she is the main deity of temples with millions of her ardent devotees all over the country.

A life-size idol of Goddess Kali, lying upside down in a temple in Siliguri city of the Indian state of West Bengal, has left god-fearing devotees outraged amid a reported incident of a failed robbery attempt to take away the jewels that decorated the idol in the temple.

Idol of Maa Kali at Gate Bazar Kali Mandir in Siliguri was demolished. Seculars won’t say anything on this. pic.twitter.com/b9E1O3AOVH — Roop Darak (@iRupND) January 21, 2020

The pictures ensued a debate on social media, as Hindus slammed "seculars" and "liberals" for not speaking up against “attacks on Hinduism” and while being vocal about issues concerning Muslims.

Don't worry I'm a biggest follower of Maa Kali and she will punish them because she is very alive . — Amitabha Chaudhuri (@cb89be1fc9ca477) January 21, 2020

They don't know that we Hindus' know the art of making God's and worshipping them without form too ! May she punish the culprits with right karma! — Rahul Sarraf (@RahulSrraf) January 21, 2020

While many demanded a probe into the matter, several netizens took a jibe at the situation in lighter vein.

Hindu goddess Kali, widely viewed as a destroyer of evil forces, is frequently portrayed as standing or dancing on Shiva, one of the most important deities of Hinduism, who lies beneath her.