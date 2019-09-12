Register
22:40 GMT +312 September 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Hindu devotees pull a giant idol of the elephant-headed god Ganesha to immerse it in the Arabian Sea on the final day of the ten-day long Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai, India, Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2017

    New Delhi First Time Marks Lord Ganesha Festival in Eco-Friendly Way to Save River Yamuna - Video

    © AP Photo / Rajanish Kakade
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe

    New Delhi (Sputnik): In a novel start to embrace an eco-friendly way of religious celebration, the national capital of India observed a popular festival dedicated to the elephant-headed Hindu God Ganesha on Thursday.

    After days of worship of Lord Ganesha in different localities across the metropolitan city, devotees are carrying his idols for immersion in the Yamuna River.

    This time, following concerns raised by the top federal environmental body, the National Green Tribunal, and court, the government of Delhi has put in place waist-deep artificial ponds for idol immersion marked as "Ganesha Chaturthi".

    The authorities have constructed 129 artificial pond sites across the city for the immersion practice.

    Devotees, trying to reach different banks of the river Yamuna for the traditional immersion were directed to the nearest artificial ponds specifically set up for the occasion.

    “We have made all the necessary arrangements. We had orders from National Green Tribunal to stop the immersion practice in Yamuna river, so we have constructed these artificial ponds”, J.P. Sharma, a Delhi police official, told Sputnik.

     “The chemicals used in plaster idols have chemicals which pollute rivers even kills the fishes. This move was therefore essential”, he added.

    Incidentally, most of the devotees voiced their support for the authorities’ move to make the general public opt for the chemical-made idols’ immersion in artificial ponds. People condoned the noble objective behind it – saving the river Yamuna, which is dying due to pollutants.

     “The immersion of these idols into rivers causes a lot of pollution. We certainly wouldn’t want that to happen. Thus, nowadays we prefer buying idols made of eco-friendly materials”, said Radha, a woman devotee near one of these artificial ponds.

    “The government too has taken an initiative to curb on river pollution by making these small artificial ponds. We welcome the move”.

    Manoj, another devotee, shared that he agreed with the authorities’ move and even preferred a biodegradable Ganesha idol to immerse this time.  

    “The rivers are holy to us and we should keep their piousness and purity. So these artificial ponds should be welcomed by all”, he said while urging other devotees of the city to use eco-friendly idols.

    “A lot of people have brought idols made of Plaster of Paris (PoP). However, I feel they pollute the environment thus i appeal to everyone to use eco-friendly idols”.

    According to a report by an Indian daily, the pollution levels in the river spikes manifold after idol immersions every year. Last year, after the celebration of Ganapati's immersion in Delhi, a concentration of chromium, lead, nickel, and mercury increased in the Yamuna River and made the water unfit for human use.

    Related:

    India to Set up Mega Solar Power Project in the Newly Carved Out Territory of Ladakh
    Pride of Lions Found Roaming Free in Residential Area near Wildlife Sanctuary in India - Video
    Tags:
    Environment, Hindus, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Mysterious Altai: Sneak Peek Into Life of Russia's Small Ethnicities
    Mysterious Altai: Sneak Peek Into Life of Russia's Small Ethnicities
    War Hawk Takes Flight
    War Hawk Takes Flight
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse