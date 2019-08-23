New Delhi (Sputnik): Janmashtami, a Hindu festival which marks the birth of Lord Krishna is heartily celebrated across much of India.

Krishna is believed by Hindus to be the eighth incarnation of Lord Vishnu, of the Hindu trinity, and is said to have been born around 5,200 years ago in Mathura, around 200 kilometres south of New Delhi.

The festival is celebrated with much frenzy across the country. While huge Pandals (temporary structures) are erected by worshipers, and stories depicting the life of Lord Krishna are enacted. Temples are generally decorated with lights and garlands, and Hindi worshippers join processions chanting Krishna's name.

Many schools also celebrate the festival with children dressing up as Lord Krishna or characters associated with him.

Janmashtami took place this year on 23 August. The Hindu calendar states that Lord Krishna was born on the eight day of the Krishna Paksha (dark fortnight) in the month of “Shraavana”, the fifth month of the Hindu calendar, which usually falls in the month of August or September.