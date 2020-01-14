25 Arrested as Violent Clashes in Telangana State Prompt Indian Gov't to Take Quick Action

New Delhi (Sputnik): On Sunday night, clashes broke out between two groups from different communities, leaving 19 people including eight police personnel injured in India’s Telangana state. Police said 13 houses and 26 vehicles were torched in the violence, which continued on Monday as well.

At least 25 people have been arrested in the Indian state of Telangana and tension continues in parts, after clashes that erupted over some mischievous bikers creating a ruckus in a locality on the weekend. The central government has now intervened to ensure the safety and security of locals.

The situation in the affected parts of the State remains tense even two days after the clashes between two communities broke out.

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G. Kishan Reddy has asked the chief of state police to provide security to all citizens and their property. He also ordered him to take quick action against the miscreants.

I’m deeply troubled by the news of violent attack on individuals and properties at Bhainsa, Telangana.

Such actions are condemnable.

Spoke to @TelanganaDGP on the need to provide security to all citizens & their properties.

Also called for strict action against the miscreants. — G Kishan Reddy (@kishanreddybjp) January 14, 2020

On Sunday, the incident was reported from Telangana’s Adilabad district, which is around 300 km from the state capital city of Hyderabad.

Internet services were suspended in four districts of the State while the administration has also imposed section 144 (forbidding a gathering of more than four individuals in public places) in areas.

Police said the clashes broke out after a few locals objected to the noise being created by the mufflers of some youngsters’ motorbikes. While the matter was being resolved, some miscreants threw a stone and the situation turned ugly.

“People from both sides took law and order into their hands and lit up several houses and vehicles. We had to use batons to control the violence. We have registered six different first information reports (F.I.Rs) and 25 people have been arrested,” said a senior police officer.