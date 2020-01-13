JNU Row: Delhi Court Issues Notice to Google, WhatsApp on Campus Violence in Delhi

New Delhi (Sputnik): A massive assault took place inside the campus of India’s leading Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) when a few masked miscreants barged into dormitories and physically assaulted students with iron rods and batons on the night of 5 January.

The Delhi High Court on Monday issued notices to Facebook, WhatsApp, Apple and Google asking them to preserve data relevant to the violent incidents that took place in the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU).

The notified authorities and social media platforms have been asked to reply by Tuesday.

During the hearing, Delhi Police Advocate Rahul Mehra mentioned that they have already sought the CCTV footage of incidents from the university, but it hasn't responded yet.

He also mentioned that the police have already written to WhatsApp asking for information regarding two WhatsApp groups on which the attack was allegedly planned.

The petition to preserve all the relevant evidence in the case was filed by three JNU professors who also sought a free and fair investigation into the matter and a notice to Delhi Police Commissioner regarding the same.

In the CCTV footage from 5 January, the night on which the violence took place, some men and women armed with iron rods and batons are shown marching on campus and forcing their way into dormitories. The resulting conflict left over two dozen students injured including the President of the University's Student Union, Aishe Ghosh.

While the attacked students have blamed the assault on the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad-affiliated students (Students' wing of cultural organisation Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh), the student body has denied any involvement in the incident.

The attack on 5 January is being projected as a result of university's student union, reportedly affiliated to communist ideology, preventing students from registering for the Winter Semester as a mark of protest against the university's recent decision to hike fees.

On 3 and 4 January, to prevent the registration process, a few "goons" barged into the server room of the JNU, damaged college property and roughed up security guards.

The Delhi Police on 10 January released pictures of nine suspects accusing them of involvement in the violence and destruction of university property.