Register
10:23 GMT +307 December 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Demonstrators hold placards to protest against sexual assaults on women, following the alleged gang-rape and murder of a 27-year-old veterinarian in Hyderabad and other recent sexual assaults, during a march in Kolkata on December 4, 2019

    Family of Dead Uttar Pradesh Rape Victim Demands Her Attackers Receive Hyderabad-Style Elimination

    © AFP 2019 / DIBYANGSHU SARKAR
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 20
    Subscribe
    https://cdn5.img.sputniknews.com/images/107748/83/1077488301.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/asia/201912071077508485-family-of-dead-uttar-pradesh-rape-victim-demands-her-attackers-receive-hyderabad-style-elimination/

    New Delhi (Sputnik): A woman from Uttar Pradesh who suffered burns over 90% of her body died of cardiac arrest on Friday night at a hospital in New Delhi. Her death occurred on the same day as police in Hyderabad, India eliminated four men accused of brutally gang-raping and murdering a 26-year-old veterinarian last month.

    On Saturday, relatives of a 23-year-old gang-raped woman who died late on Friday, demanded that her attackers meet the same fate as the accused in the Hyderabad gang rape case.

    The demand for similar treatment of the accused came hours after the deceased, a resident of Uttar Pradesh’s Unnao District, succumbed to her injuries at a hospital in New Delhi after a 40-hour battle for her life late on Friday night.

    “I have lost my daughter. The men behind her death must be shot down", said the victim’s father.

    “I don’t want these five people to exist. I want their names erased. The accused should be sent to the place where she has gone. I request state chief Yogi Adityanath to ensure that this happens", the brother of the deceased said.

    Deputy Chief of Uttar Pradesh Keshav Prasad Maurya described the passing of the Unnao rape victim as an extremely unfortunate incident. Indian news agency ANI quoted him as saying that all steps will be taken to bring her attackers to justice.

    ​In a tweet in India’s national language Hindi, Congress party politician Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said: I pray to God that Unnao gives courage to the victim's family in this hour of grief. It is a failure of all of us that we could not give her justice. Socially, we are all guilty, but it also shows the hollow law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh".

    ​Ranjeet Ranjan, an opposition Congress party politician, called for all imprisoned rapists to be brought out of prison and hanged in public.

    ​“This is very sad news. We are determined and committed to bringing the perpetrators to justice", Brijesh Pathak, the state’s minister in charge of law and order, told Indian news agency ANI.

    The Unnao rape victim was brought to India’s capital city Delhi in an air ambulance on Thursday evening after being raped and set ablaze while she was on her way to Rae Bareli to meet her lawyers in connection with the case.

    On Friday, Telangana police killed four suspects after they attempted to escape a crime scene in Hyderabad, India, almost a fortnight after reportedly raping and burning a 26-year-old woman.

    Although the move taken by the police on Friday was hailed by some people in society, others condemned their decision to eliminate the alleged rapists without trial as an "extrajudicial killing".

    The veterinarian went missing on 27 November and her charred body was found on the outskirts of Hyderabad in southern Telangana a day later. Police arrested four men accused of the crime two days later.

    Responding to the news of the death of the accused in a police encounter, the Hyderabad vet’s father said on Friday: "Justice was done to my daughter, at last. This will make her soul rest in peace".

    The recent incidents of rape and murder have prompted a wave of public outrage across the country, with thousands taking to the streets in protest. The incidents have also been raised very strongly in India’s Parliament.

    Related:

    Police in Several Indian Cities Offer Free Rides for Women in India After Gang Rape in Hyderabad
    Alleged Gang-Rape Victim Set Ablaze in India's Uttar Pradesh State
    India's Rights Watchdog Orders Probe into 'Encounter Killing' of Accused in Vet's Rape and Murder
    Tags:
    Bharatiya Janata party (BJP), Congress, law, government, Priyanka Gandhi, Protests, encounter, Hyderabad, Uttar Pradesh, Death, victim, gang rape, New Delhi, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Actress Emma Watson in the Looking for Juliet 2020 Pirelli Calendar
    "Looking For Juliet": Pirelli Unveils Shakespeare-Themed 2020 Calendar
    Buckingham Bullies
    Buckingham Bullies
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse