Register
15:14 GMT04 June 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A judge's gavel and sound block.

    Thirteen On Trial After Threatening French Teenager Who 'Insulted' Islam

    © CC0 / Pixabay
    Europe
    Get short URL
    by
    0 50
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/i/logo-itemprop.png
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/europe/202106041083074120-thirteen-on-trial-after-threatening-french-teenager-who-insulted-islam/

    In January, the lawyer of the teenager, known only as Mila, revealed that she receives more than 43,000 hate-filled messages every day one year after making controversial statements about the religion.

    Thirteen people have gone on trial in France after they were charged with online harassment and issuing death threats to a teenage girl who made headlines last year after she was accused of "insulting" Islam. The girl’s lawyer, Richard Malka, said his client, Mila, received messages in which the sender promised to have her butchered. In some cases they sent her photoshopped images of her having been decapitated.

    "I cannot believe that these 13 people - who have all been through our education system - do not know that criticising religions is lawful and has nothing to do with racism," Malka said, commenting on the trial.

    Lawyers of the defendants have argued that they are unfairly carrying the can for thousands of people, who took advantage of anonymity on social media to make threats online.

    Gerard Chemla, a lawyer for one of the accused, said: "My client is totally overwhelmed by this affair. He had a fairly stupid instant reaction, the type that happens every day on Twitter."

    If convicted, the 13 defendants, whose ages range from 18 to 30, could face up to two years in prison and a fine of $36,000.

    What Did Mila Say?

    The incident occurred in 2020 during a livestream on Instagram. Mila reportedly got into an argument with one user, a Muslim man, who called her a "dirty lesbian" (her profile included an LGBT flag). In response, the teenager, who was 16 at the time, said the following:

    "The Koran is... full of hate... Islam is a s**t religion. That’s what I think."

    She had to quit school and her family was placed under police protection as Mila was inundated with threats. As stated above, her lawyer claims that she is still receiving 30 hate-filled messages a minute, one year after the incident.

    As well as these threats, the girl was accused of racism, a claim she dismissed saying her comments have nothing to do with ethnicity as she hates religion in general. Reports say Mila will soon publish a book titled “I’m Paying the Price for Your Freedom”, where she will outline her position.

    Her case has become very high-profile as it occurred during a debate about freedom of speech and expression in France. The country follows laïcité principle, which means it is fundamentally a secular state where, among other things, freedom of expression is not allowed to be curbed to protect the feelings of a particular community, as this would undermine the country’s unity.

    Last year the country was shaken by the gruesome murder of a French schoolteacher, who was beheaded by a Muslim immigrant after the teacher showed caricatures of the Prophet Muhammad - a highly controversial thing to do in Islam - in a lesson about freedom of speech.

    French authorities, including President Emmanuel Macron, have condemned the murder and voiced support for the teacher and his decision to show caricatures. This caused a wave of indignation among Muslims around the world. Macron has also backed Mila, citing the country’s laïcité principle: "We have the right to blaspheme, to criticise and to caricature religions," the French leader said.

    Tags:
    blasphemy, Islam, Freedom of Speech, France
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Coup de Tete, a 5-metre statue by Algerian-born French artist Adel Abdessemed commemorating the headbutt French footballer Zinedine Zidane gave Italian defender Marco Materazzi in the final of the 2006 Fifa World Cup is removed from Doha's corniche in Qatar on 30 October 2013 after local Islamists objected to it as a work of anti-Islam idolisation. It is now on display in the Arab Museum of Modern Art.
    Sport Stars From Artistic Angles: Monuments to Famous Athletes Around the World
    Filibuster Death
    Filibuster Death
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse