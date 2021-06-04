Indian Man Makes Death Threats To PM Modi In Order To Return To Jail

Over the past few years, there have been several incidents when state police or security forces have received telephone calls or letters where the author has threatened to assassinate the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, state chiefs or federal ministers.

The Delhi Police on Friday arrested a 22-year-old man for threatening to kill Prime Minister Narendra Modi, officials said. According to the police, the accused, identified as Salman, had been released on bail.

"Salman had called the police control room and said he wants to kill PM Modi on Thursday evening. After the call, our team homed in on his location and brought him to the police station for questioning," a senior official of Delhi Police said on condition of anonymity.

During investigation, the accused said he made the call because he wanted to go to jail.

"After we checked his details, it was found that Salman has several cases against him and was out on bail. We are investigating the matter from all angles," the officer stated.

Salman will also be questioned by the intelligence officials as the matter is related to PM Modi, police said.

Earlier in April, India's Paramilitary force, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), received an email containing a threat to kill federal Home Minister, Amit Shah, and the chief of Uttar Pradesh state, Yogi Adityanath.