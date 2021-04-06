Indian Home Minister Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh State Chief Yogi Adityanath Receive Death Threats

India's paramilitary Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) recently received an email containing a death threat against Home Affairs Minister Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh State Chief Yogi Adityanath, a senior official confirmed on Tuesday morning.
Speaking to Sputnik, the officer – who requested anonymity – said that message was received on 2 April at CRPF's Mumbai office.
"The email threatens to eliminate Adityanath and Shah by suicide attacks. The mail says that they are 11 suicide bombers and will eliminate both the top Bharatiya Janata Party leaders," the officer revealed.
He added that the message was received from an unknown email address and that the relevant authorities have been alerted.
The sender also threatened to carry out attacks at places of worship and in public places, the officer said.
Earlier in January, Uttar Pradesh Police emergency service received a message from someone threatening to kill the state chief with an AK-47 rifle within 24 hours. Similarly, in November, a minor was arrested for messaging state police on WhatsApp, again threatening to kill the state chief.
All comments
Show new comments (0)