Register
09:51 GMT17 August 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A 3D plastic representation of the Facebook logo is seen in this illustration in Zenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina

    Leading Facebook India Employee Contacts Delhi Police After Receiving Death Threats

    © REUTERS / Dado Ruvic
    India
    Get short URL
    by
    0 01
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/i/logo-itemprop.png
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202008171080192366-leading-facebook-india-employee-contacts-delhi-police-after-receiving-death-threats/

    New Delhi (Sputnik): On Friday, the Wall Street Journal published a report accusing Facebook of ignoring its normal hate speech guidelines in India and allowing BJP leaders to post hateful comments and messages on Facebook.

    Amid a growing row over reports that Facebook allowed ruling Bhatatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders to use its platform to incite violence by sharing hate speeches and posts, Facebook India's Public Policy Director Ankhi Das on Monday said she that she was receiving threats on Facebook and Twitter.

    Das, who is also the director of public policy for South and Central Asia, filed a complaint with the Cyber Cell of the Delhi Police mentioning that she is getting death threats and that some people are posting obscene messages against her.

    In her complaint, Das mentioned: “Since the morning of 14 August, I have been receiving violent threats to my life and body, and I am extremely disturbed by the relentless harassment meted out to me by the accused persons."

    “The content which even includes my photographs is evidently threatening to my life and body and I fear for my safety as well that of my family members. The content also maligns my reputation based on a news article and I am subjected to name calling, cyber bulling and eve teasing online,” she has stated.

    Das has named 5-6 people in her complaint and Delhi Police have launched a probe into the matter.

    The controversy started after the Wall Street Journal posted the reports in which it mentioned that Facebook allowed the hate speech in order to maintain good relations with the BJP-led government.

    India's main opposition party Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also shared the article titled "Facebook Hate-Speech Rules Collide With Indian Politics - Company executive opposed move to ban controversial politician" that highlighted how Facebook and WhatsApp allegedly failed to take action against BJP leaders for posting objectionable material and hate speeches.

    Gandhi also accused the BJP and its mentor Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) of controlling Facebook and WhatsApp in India.

    Meanwhile, a spokesperson for Facebook on Sunday said the company prohibits content that can incite violence and enforces policies globally regardless of political position of anybody.

    "We prohibit hate speech and content that incites violence and we enforce these policies globally regardless of anyone’s political position or party affiliation. While we know there is more to do, we're making progress on enforcement and conduct regular audits of our process to ensure fairness and accuracy," Facebook said in a statement.

    Related:

    Holocaust Denial Promotion Spotted on Facebook, Media Says
    Indian Parliamentary Panel to Seek Response of Facebook to Bending Hate-Speech Rules for BJP
    Caught in Political Row Over Bias Allegations: Facebook Denies Ties With Modi's BJP in India
    Tags:
    violence, joint cyber cell, Hate Speech, Social Media, Bharatiya Janata party (BJP), Rahul Gandhi, Facebook, Wall Street Journal, India, New Delhi
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 8-14 August
    This Week in Pictures: 8-14 August
    Going Postal
    Going Postal
    Russian two-vector vaccine against coronavirus
    Russia’s Vaccine Against COVID-19 in Facts and Details
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse