French Anti-Terror Prosecutor: One of Arrestees in Paris Suburb Attack Has Daesh-Affiliated Relative

One of the people detained in connection with a gruesome attack in a Paris suburb on 16 October has a half-sister, who was a member of the Daesh* terrorist group, said anti-terrorist prosecutor Jean-Francois Ricard. Speaking at a press conference, the prosecutor confirmed reports that the perpetrator, who police say was an 18-year-old man of Chechen origin, was born in Moscow. According to Ricard, the perpetrator had approached pupils near the school where the attack later occurred and asked them to point out his victim.
After killing and beheading the man the assailant posted a photograph of his victim on Twitter. The post was accompanied by a message saying he was responsible for the murder.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
*Daesh (ISIS, ISIL, "Islamic State") is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia and elsewhere
All comments
Show new comments (0)