11:15 GMT16 October 2020
    Police forensic officials work at the site after former British army officer who helped found the White Helmets volunteer organization in Syria, James Le Mesurier's body was found in Istanbul, early Monday Nov. 11, 2019

    Turkish Police Reportedly Arrest 'Dangerous' Daesh Terrorist Wanted by Interpol, France

    © AP Photo / Emrah Gurel
    The arrested woman denies joining the terrorist organisation, claiming that she fled France for Syria in a bid to escape her abusive husband. She had a fake Syrian passport on her at the time of the arrest.

    Turkish police have allegedly arrested a 30-year-old Daesh* terrorist of Tunisian origin, Soumaya Raissi, in Adana province, several Turkish media outlets reported, citing anonymous security sources. She was arrested in her house on 14 October and was interrogated for two days by Turkish security services, Daily Sabbah reported.

    According to the media outlet, Raissi, who has been wanted in France for four years and had an Interpol red notice for committing "dangerous actions", denied the charges against her. There is no red notice with her name at the Interpol website at the time of publication.

    The woman reportedly claims to have left France for Syria in a bid to run away from an abusive and violent husband. Law enforcement found a fake Syrian passport in her possession upon the arrest, Turkish Anadolu News Agency reported.

    Raissi reportedly successfully reached Syria around four years ago and there married one of the Daesh* members – a relatively common practice of the terrorist organisation at that time in regards to the female newcomers. Her first husband, Richard Raissi, was in turn arrested in the southern Turkish province of Gaziantep in 2016 and eventually deported, the Daily Sabbah reported. Raissi's brother-in-law is reportedly also a member of the global terrorist organisation.

    French police officers. (File)
    © AP Photo / Bob Edme
    Paris Not Ruling Out 14 Terrorists Wanted in Italy May Hide in France - Justice Minister

    At the time Raissi joined the Daesh*, it controlled significant swathes of territory in Syria and Iraq, but it has since lost all territories as a result of joint operations of Syrian and Russian armed forces, efforts of the Turkish military, and attacks of the US-led coalition and its allies among the local militia. The terrorist organisation lost its last solid outpost in Syria in Spring 2019, but, according to the US, still has some of the remaining sleeper cells in the region. 

