Register
21:20 GMT02 March 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A mural of Pope Franci is seen on the wall of a church upon his upcoming visit to Iraq, in Baghdad.

    'Act of Love': Vatican Defends Pope Francis' Decision to Travel to Iraq Amid COVID Case Surge

    © REUTERS / Teba Sadiq
    Europe
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/02/1082235472_0:0:3072:1729_1200x675_80_0_0_b231254a939012481eff0554dd72e7f3.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/europe/202103021082235685-act-of-love-vatican-defends-pope-francis-decision-to-travel-to-iraq-amid-covid-case-surge/

    Pope Francis expressed in January that he was unsure "if the trip to Iraq can take place" because "life has changed" amid the pandemic. While Iraq has received its first shipment of novel coronavirus vaccines, there have been at least 13,428 COVID-19 deaths, and over 700,000 people in the country have tested positive for the contagious disease.

    Vatican spokesperson Matteo Bruni informed reporters Tuesday that a number of health precautions have been taken ahead of Pope Francis' controversial March 5-8 trip to Iraq, the birthplace of Abraham. 

    Bruni highlighted that 84-year-old religious leader, his 20-person entourage and more than 70 journalists have been fully inoculated for added protection against novel coronavirus symptoms.  

    Furthermore, events have been organized to have limited participation and space for social-distancing. There will also be enforcement of a mask mandate in attendance and Pope Francis will be transported via covered car. 

    At the same, the Vatican has planned to hold a 10,000-person mass in an Erbil stadium. 

    "An entire community and an entire country will be able to follow this journey through the media and know that the pope is there for them, bringing a message that it is possible to hope even in situations that are most complicated," he said, as reported by the Associated Press

    Christians volunteers decorate streets with the pictures of Pope Francis, ahead of his planned visit to to Iraq, in Qaraqosh, Iraq February 22, 2021. Picture taken February 22, 2021.
    © REUTERS / Thaier al-Sudani
    Christians volunteers decorate streets with the pictures of Pope Francis, ahead of his planned visit to to Iraq, in Qaraqosh, Iraq February 22, 2021. Picture taken February 22, 2021.

    The spokesperson also told reporters that it was "an urgency" to travel to the Middle East country, and officials decided against postponing the trip because it is "the first possible moment for a journey like this."

    The Vatican's message of urgency comes alongside the 84-year-old religious leader's latest warnings of a Biblical flood. Earlier this week, the head of the Roman Catholic Church warned humanity may soon be met with a "great flood" triggered by climate change.   

    "Perhaps the best way to interpret this journey is as an act of love for this land, for its people and for its Christians," Bruni told reporters. "Every act of love can be interpreted as extreme, but as an extreme confirmation to be loved and confirmed in that love."

    As for event preparation in Iraq, proper health care protocols are "critical but can be managed," according to an Iraqi government official who spoke with the AP. 

    Health Experts Fear Pope Francis Visit May Lead to 'Super-Spreader' Events

    Many infectious disease professionals worldwide have spoken out against the trip, arguing the series of religious events could go haywire as Christians in Iraq attempt to witness the first-ever visit to the birthplace of Abraham by a pope.  

    "I just don’t think it’s a good idea," Dr. Navid Madani, a virologist and director of Harvard Medical School's Center for Science Health Education in the Middle East and North Africa, told the outlet. 

    The expert warned that local Iraqis may inadvertently break COVID-19 control measures in their attempt to welcome the religious leader.

    A man receives a vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Baghdad, Iraq March 2, 2021.
    © REUTERS / Khalid al-Mousily
    A man receives a vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Baghdad, Iraq March 2, 2021.

    The trip will come alongside the beginning of Iraq's COVID-19 vaccination program - meaning most individuals in the country will not be fully inoculated. 

    "This could potentially lead to unsafe or super-spreading risks," Madani warned. 

    Dr. Bharat Pankhania, an infectious disease control expert with the University of Exeter College of Medicine, expressed similar sentiments, stating that, during a pandemic, "the less interactions with fellow human beings, the better." 

    While COVID-19 cases in Iraq dropped to approximately 600 new infections per day at the top of the year, the country has recently observed a surge in case numbers, along with the identification of a new coronavirus variant.  

    Related:

    US Urges Ethiopia to Prevent Further Violence in Tigray Region
    US Green Beret Vet, Son Extradited to Japan for Roles in Ex-Nissan Boss Ghosn's Escape
    Twitter Now Labeling Content for 'Misleading Information' on COVID-19 Vaccines
    Biden's Plan to 'Carve Up' Iraq Into Three Regions Has Proven Disastrous, Iraqi Sociologist Explains
    One More US Logistics Convoy Reportedly Hit by Roadside Bomb in Iraq
    Tags:
    Christianity, Middle East, Iraq, COVID-19, Roman Catholic Church, Italy, Pope Francis, Health
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    The luxury villas will offer style, comfort, and an unprecedented view.
    A Room With One Hell of a View: Unearthly Experience of Staying at Voyager Station Space Hotel
    Pot, Meet Kettle
    Pot, Meet Kettle
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse