EU Hits Russia With New Individual Sanctions Over Navalny Case, German Media Reports

Moscow previously warned that it reserves the right to respond to "unlawful and self-defeating" EU sanctions over the Navalny case.

The EU will be imposing sanctions against "high-profile" Russian individuals in connection with the situation surrounding jailed vlogger Alexei Navalny, the DPA news agency reported citing diplomatic sources in the bloc.

The media outlet noted that the list of sanctioned individuals will be published in the Official Journal of the European Union "soon".

The media names Prosecutor-General Igor Krasnov, Head of the Investigative Committee Alexander Bastrykin, Federal Penitentiary Service Head Alexander Kalashnikov, and Director of the National Guard Viktor Zolotov as being among those hit by the punitive measures.

The Kremlin spokesman stated earlier in the day that sanctions policies against Russia are doomed to fail.

Navalny is set to spend slightly more than 2.5 years behind bars after his suspended sentence was replaced with a real prison term. The vlogger was arrested in Moscow in February over multiple probation breaches in the 2014 Yves Rocher fraud case.

Last week, European diplomatic chief Josep Borrell said that EU member-state foreign ministers had agreed to expand sanctions against Russia over the situation concerning Navalny.

On 20 August, Alexei Navalny collapsed on a domestic flight in Russia. After being treated in the Siberian city of Omsk, he was transferred to the Berlin-based Charite hospital for further treatment. The German government said that doctors found traces of a nerve agent from the Novichok group in his system. Moscow responded by pointing out the lack of evidence in Berlin's claims and noting that Russian doctors had found no toxic substances in Navalny.