Berlin Welcomes Washington's Move to Freeze US Troops Withdrawal From Germany

Berlin hails the US administration's decision to halt the withdrawal of its troops from Germany, the country's government spokesman Steffen Seibert has said.
"The German government welcomes this announcement […] The US military presence in Germany serves the European and Transatlantic security. It is in our mutual interest", Seibert added.
The freeze of the order was announced by President Joe Biden on 4 February as part of a comprehensive US global force posture review conducted by the Pentagon. The review will determine how many troops the new administration intends to keep in certain regions of the world, meaning that some bases hosting American forces might see an increase or decrease in personnel.
Under Trump's order, nearly 10,000 US servicemen were to abandon US bases in Germany with most of them returning home. Part of the withdrawn contingency, between 1,000 and 2,000 troops, were to redeploy to Poland at the request of Warsaw. It remains unclear if the Biden-ordered halt to the withdrawal has affected the additional deployments to Poland.
All comments
Show new comments (0)